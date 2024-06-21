Global Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market Size Worth USD 9,337 million by 2030 | CAGR of 9.5%

Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market Trends 2024

North America is expected to dominate the market & is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Europe is the second-largest potential market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market by Forecast Scenario: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030, the global potential analysis of human DNA vaccines market is expected to account for $3,762 million by 2020 and reach $9,337 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2030. Key opportunities for market expansion include the high need for vaccines for immunization & prevention of infectious diseases.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in vulnerability of the population to infectious diseases and rise in number of antibiotics-resistant pathogens have created the need for effective and low-cost vaccination, which would provide long-lasting immunity. DNA vaccines have potential advantages over traditional methods, for example, low risk of infection, easy transportation, and stability at room temperature. The potential of global human DNA vaccines market is expected to be rapid, owing to property of DNA vaccines of specific antigen targeting, reduced risk of infection compared to conventional vaccines, and improved stability. Moreover, relative ease of large-scale manufacturing compared to traditional approach and low storage requirement are anticipated to be present few key market opportunities.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• GeneOne Life Science Inc.

• MedImmune, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

• Astellas Pharma, Inc.

• Pharos Biologicals

• Sanofi S.A.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• CureVac

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Product Type

• Prophylactic DNA Vaccines: Intended to prevent diseases, such as those for infectious diseases like influenza, HPV, and COVID-19.

• Therapeutic DNA Vaccines: Designed to treat existing conditions, including cancer and chronic infections.

2. By Technology

• Electroporation: A method to enhance DNA vaccine delivery by using electrical pulses to increase cell permeability.

• Gene Gun: A device that delivers DNA directly into cells using high-velocity microprojectiles.

• Jet Injection: A method that uses a high-pressure stream to deliver DNA vaccines through the skin.

• Liposome-based Delivery: Utilizes liposomes to encapsulate and deliver DNA into cells.

Nanoparticle-based Delivery: Employs nanoparticles to protect and deliver DNA to target cells.

3. By Application

• Infectious Diseases: Vaccines targeting viruses (e.g., HIV, HPV, influenza) and bacteria (e.g., tuberculosis).

• Cancer: Vaccines designed to treat various cancers, such as melanoma, prostate cancer, and breast cancer.

• Allergies: Vaccines aimed at reducing or eliminating allergic reactions.

4. By End User

• Hospitals: Facilities providing comprehensive healthcare services.

• Clinics: Outpatient settings offering vaccinations and treatments.

• Research Institutes: Organizations conducting clinical trials and research.

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Companies developing, manufacturing, and commercializing DNA vaccines.

5. By Region

• North America: Includes the United States and Canada, with a focus on advanced healthcare infrastructure and high R&D investment.

• Europe: Comprising Western and Eastern Europe, with significant contributions from countries like Germany, France, and the UK.

• Asia-Pacific: Encompassing rapidly growing markets such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

• Latin America: Including Brazil, Mexico, and other countries with emerging healthcare sectors.

• Middle East and Africa: Regions with varying degrees of market development and healthcare access.

6. By Distribution Channel

• Direct Sales: Sales made directly from manufacturers to end-users, such as hospitals and clinics.

• Distributors: Third-party entities that distribute vaccines to healthcare providers and facilities.

• Online Sales: Platforms facilitating the purchase of vaccines, primarily for research and professional use.

7. By Age Group

• Pediatrics: Vaccines developed for children and adolescents.

• Adults: Vaccines targeting the adult population, typically aged 18-65.

• Geriatrics: Vaccines designed for the elderly population, typically aged 65 and above.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

