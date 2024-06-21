Indonesia Passenger Car Market Projected to Surpass by 2030 | Anticipating Robust Growth at 4.2% CAGR

Indonesia Passenger Car Market

By propulsion, the electric & hybrid vehicles segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The Indonesia passenger car market was valued at $15.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $23.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14288

Passenger car is a motor vehicle designed to carry multiple passengers on highways and streets, with maximum mass not exceeding 3.5 tones. Passenger vehicles are the most common mode of transportation in Indonesia due to growing per capita income. Passenger cars are generally propelled by internal combustion engine or a battery-operated electric motor. This can include some passenger pickup trucks, hatchback cars, sedan cars, compact cars, utility cars, and minivans. The limit of passengers the vehicle can carry for it to be considered a passenger car is nine. Sporty utility vehicles and the multi-purpose vehicles are the most popular passenger cars in Indonesia.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Isuzu Motors Limited, DFSK Motors, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor, BMW AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Mazda, Wuling Motor (SGMW Motors)

The Indonesia passenger car market size is analyzed across propulsion, body type, and weight. Based on propulsion, the internal combustion engine segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2030. On the other hand, the electric & hybrid vehicles segment would register the fastest CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b3fa703d15f86cc0779c1d6813549ada

Factors, such as significant increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) in Indonesia’s automotive industry, high demand for multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) & special utility vehicles (SUVs), and introduction of the Low-Cost Green Car (LCGC) initiative are expected to drive the market growth. However, increase in prices of passenger cars and improvement of public transportation hinder the market growth. Further, increasing efforts toward the adoption and development of electric & hybrid and booming domestic auto industry are some of the factors that are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Based on weight, the 3001 to 5000 pound segment held nearly half of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to maintain the lion’s share by 2030. The less than 3000 pound segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14288

Significant increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) in Indonesia’s automotive industry, high demand for multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) & special utility vehicles (SUVs), and introduction of the Low-Cost Green Car (LCGC) initiative drive the growth of the Indonesia passenger car market. On the other hand, surge in prices of passenger cars and developments in public transportation impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in efforts toward the adoption of electric & hybrid vehicles and surge in the domestic auto industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By body type, in terms of revenue, the SUV segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during forecast period.

By weight, the less than 3000-pound segment is projected to lead the Indonesia passenger car market in terms of growth rate, owing to higher CAGR.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

ASEAN car GPS navigation systems Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asean-car-gps-navigation-systems-market

ATV and UTV Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/06/16/2689765/0/en/ATV-and-UTV-Market-Size-to-Reach-18-6-Billion-Globally-by-2031-at-7-3-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html

Hypercar Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/11/24/2562266/0/en/Hypercar-Market-to-Reach-224-5-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/09/05/2509720/0/en/Electric-Scooter-and-Motorcycle-Market-To-Portray-93-9-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html