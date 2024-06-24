First Jewelry Product Launched Today with 100% Remined Gold, Supporting Habitat Restoration

Since 2018, Salmon Gold has funded projects in five locations, restoring 1,825 linear meters of stream and 20 acres of upland habitat. Image credit: Yukon Alpine Heliski

Regeneration’s Remined Salmon Gold in Mejuri’s Limited Edition Jewelry Line

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s first jewelry collection made with gold 100% recovered from waste and previously disturbed areas at old mine sites launched today.

The nature-positive gold is sourced through an innovative supply chain partnership between Mejuri, Regeneration, RESOLVE, and MKS PAMP that sources gold from old mine sites where waste and previously disturbed ground is remined and natural habitats restored.

Regeneration, a remining and restoration social enterprise, and its partners in Alaska and Canada’s Yukon Territory have supplied remined gold to luxury jeweler Mejuri for this first-of-its-kind collection.

“This collection is unique because 100% of the gold comes from waste and previously disturbed land at old mine sites, and is backed by our commitment to restore the mined land beyond what’s required by regulations,” said Regeneration’s President and CEO, Stephen D’Esposito.

Regeneration sourced the gold exclusively from its Salmon Gold sites, where gold is extracted from tailings (mine waste) at old placer mines at Uhler Creek in Alaska, USA, and Sulphur Creek in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Another partner, Hope Mine in Alaska, USA, has supplied gold for future products.

The gold in Mejuri’s latest collection is fully traceable using the Provenance solution. It travels from the Salmon Gold sites in North America to the refiner, MKS PAMP in Switzerland, where the gold is individually batch refined. The refined gold grain is combined with other metals to create 14k gold and shipped to Mejuri’s jewelry makers to be crafted into the Salmon Gold Capsule Collection.

“Each piece features the Regeneration logo alongside the Mejuri logo, symbolizing our joint commitment to contribute to a sustainable model for mining and industries, like jewelry and electric vehicles, which rely on mining,” said D’Esposito.

Regeneration reinvests in rehabilitating the old mine sites, including restoring vital habitats for local salmon, grayling and other fish species affected by past mining activities. In 2023, the Regeneration and Mejuri partnership restored 1,150 linear meters of stream and 20 acres of upland habitat through Regeneration’s mine partners. The sites are restored beyond regulatory compliance, using sustainable techniques and leading restoration practices in partnership with local communities and First Nations.

D’Esposito said the partnership was directly repairing the environmental impacts of past mining while contributing to the industry’s transformation. The program is in its early stages with plans to scale as other sites and minerals are added.

“The Regeneration logo on this product marks the completion of a responsible sourcing journey, for Salmon Gold from site to product,” Stephen said.

“It’s also a mark of the power of partnership – where sustainable brands like Mejuri can work together with miners and communities to craft unique products and restore natural habitats. This is just the beginning of our restoration journey, we need to scale these efforts.”

Regeneration focuses on finding minerals in waste left behind from past mining. It seeks to remine waste, reclaim sites and restore natural habitats. It is supported by Rio Tinto and Mejuri, and will soon announce additional partners across the metals value chain.

For Regeneration, old brownfield mines – like its Salmon Gold sites – present an opportunity: the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM: Roadmap for Tailings Reduction, 2022) estimates that nearly 10 billion tonnes of tailings were produced worldwide in 2018 alone across the 6 traditional commodities of alumina, gold, coal, iron ore, nickel, and copper.

This capsule marks the first of a series of annual collections by Mejuri crafted using Salmon Gold and other metals from Regeneration, and each featuring the Regeneration logo.

The partnership is also expanding to more legacy and former mine sites where re-mining and rehabilitation activities can have a lasting impact on local species, ecosystems, and communities.

About Regeneration:

Regeneration extracts metals from mine waste to produce responsibly sourced minerals for sustainable brands and the green energy transition and to help fund habitat restoration.

Created by RESOLVE, Regeneration is a social enterprise start-up that targets the growing inventory of legacy mine sites, both those in company portfolios and orphan sites where governments seek innovative approaches. We utilize new technologies and methods to safely remine and reprocess tailings, waste rock and water to extract minerals and metals. Earnings from the sale of these responsibly sourced materials are reinvested to help fund habitat restoration and transform former mine sites into ecological and community assets.

