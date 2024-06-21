Expert Tips for Purchasing an Outdoor Fire Pit: Insights from Industry Leader, Western Outdoor Living
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the increasing demand for outdoor fire pits, it's crucial for consumers to be well-informed about the key factors to consider before making a purchase. Leading industry expert, Western Outdoor Living, is sharing valuable insights into the essential aspects that individuals should consider when investing in an outdoor fire pit.
Ignition Systems:
When contemplating an outdoor fire pit, it's important to recognize that all ignition systems will require maintenance, repair, or periodic adjustments. Despite annual servicing, no ignition system exposed to the elements can guarantee 100% functionality.
Match Light Systems:
Consumers should be aware that match light systems lack built-in safety features to turn off the gas if the flame is extinguished by the wind. Extreme caution should be exercised when lighting these systems, and they should never be ignited with a standard-length hand-held match. Western Outdoor Living recommends that the on/off control for the gas be behind a locked door for added safety.
Flame Height Expectations:
It's crucial for consumers to understand that gas fires are designed to be controlled and smaller than wood-burning fires. Photographs in literature may depict enhanced fires, which may not accurately reflect the actual fire output of the product. Attempting to modify components to create more fire will void the product's warranty and could create a potentially hazardous situation.
Wind:
Consumers should avoid installing fire pits in exposed, windy locations, as wind can cause flames to "jump" outside of the pit and direct fire and heat into components, potentially causing them to fail. For exposed or windy locations, Western Outdoor Living recommends considering outdoor gas fireplaces instead of gas fire pits.
Air Flow Around the Burner and Valve:
Proper ventilation around the burner and valve is critical for safe and proper performance of gas-burning fire pits. Western Outdoor Living emphasizes the importance of referring to the appropriate owner's manual for the necessary ventilation specifications.
Western Outdoor Living stated, "As the popularity of outdoor fire pits continues to grow, it's important for consumers to be aware of the critical considerations before making a purchase. Our goal is to provide consumers with the information they need to make informed decisions and ensure the safe and enjoyable use of outdoor fire pits. By understanding the nuances of ignition systems, flame height expectations, wind considerations, and proper air flow
For more information on outdoor fire pits and expert tips on purchasing the right one for your needs, visit https://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/.
About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs
Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside Colorado outdoor fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/.
Matt Schulte
Western Outdoor Living
+1 719-591-1690
info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com