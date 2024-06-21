Beacon Media + Marketing Honored with Two 2024 Communicator Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency, has received two 30th Annual Communicator Awards in the websites category for their client work.
The Communicator Awards are dedicated to recognizing excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication. They are the leading international awards program honoring talent in this highly competitive field. They honor work that makes a lasting impact, providing winners and their clients the recognition they deserve.
Beacon Media + Marketing received an award for the Tides Mental Health website (Visual Appeal & Aesthetic, Excellence, User Experience Distinction, and Health & Wellness, Excellence). And an award for the Mills Roofing website (Distinction for General Construction, and Distinction in User Experience Features).
Beacon Media + Marketing previously received a 2023 Communicator Award for the Ellie Mental Health website (Distinction in Structure and Navigation, General Health & Wellness Distinction, and User Experience Features Distinction).
About the Communicator Awards:
The Communicator Awards are sanctioned and reviewed by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms. AIVA members include executives from organizations like Amazon, Big Spaceship, Chelsea Pictures, Conde Nast, Critical Mass, Disney, ESPN, GE Digital, IBM, The Nation of Artists, Nextdoor, Spotify, Time, Inc., the Wall Street Journal/Dow Jones, and Wired.
About Beacon Media + Marketing:
Beacon Media + Marketing is now passing its 12th year in business. Originally founded as a local digital marketing company in Anchorage Alaska, Beacon Media + Marketing has expanded into the national scene. With an emphasis on Mental Health, Specialty Health Care, and Small Business Marketing, Beacon has grown to serve hundreds of clients across the United States and has won several awards for Healthcare Marketing and UX Design.
Contact Beacon Media + Marketing to learn more and request a free growth plan.
Adrienne Wilkerson
The Communicator Awards are dedicated to recognizing excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication. They are the leading international awards program honoring talent in this highly competitive field. They honor work that makes a lasting impact, providing winners and their clients the recognition they deserve.
Beacon Media + Marketing received an award for the Tides Mental Health website (Visual Appeal & Aesthetic, Excellence, User Experience Distinction, and Health & Wellness, Excellence). And an award for the Mills Roofing website (Distinction for General Construction, and Distinction in User Experience Features).
Beacon Media + Marketing previously received a 2023 Communicator Award for the Ellie Mental Health website (Distinction in Structure and Navigation, General Health & Wellness Distinction, and User Experience Features Distinction).
About the Communicator Awards:
The Communicator Awards are sanctioned and reviewed by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms. AIVA members include executives from organizations like Amazon, Big Spaceship, Chelsea Pictures, Conde Nast, Critical Mass, Disney, ESPN, GE Digital, IBM, The Nation of Artists, Nextdoor, Spotify, Time, Inc., the Wall Street Journal/Dow Jones, and Wired.
About Beacon Media + Marketing:
Beacon Media + Marketing is now passing its 12th year in business. Originally founded as a local digital marketing company in Anchorage Alaska, Beacon Media + Marketing has expanded into the national scene. With an emphasis on Mental Health, Specialty Health Care, and Small Business Marketing, Beacon has grown to serve hundreds of clients across the United States and has won several awards for Healthcare Marketing and UX Design.
Contact Beacon Media + Marketing to learn more and request a free growth plan.
Adrienne Wilkerson
Beacon Media + Marketing
+1 775-824-5626
email us here