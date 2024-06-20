Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Complete Guide to Marketing Audits for Therapy Clinics in 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing has released its Complete Guide to Conducting the Best Marketing Audit for Therapy Clinics in 2024.
Marketing audits are crucial for the success of mental or behavioral health clinics.
Billions of dollars have been invested in the mental health space following the pandemic. As marketing for these niches becomes more sophisticated, mental healthcare providers need to understand the marketing landscape to remain competitive.
Specifically, they need to understand:
• What kinds of marketing are working
• What kinds of marketing needs to be further developed
• What kinds of marketing are ineffective and should be avoided
According to this guide, an effective marketing audit begins by defining specific business goals using the SMART formula (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound). Goals should be set for both the current quarter and the current year. These goals can then be revisited and revised in the next new quarter based on audit results.
Effective audits should analyze website performance, blogging content, social media content, search engine ranking and optimization (SEO), email marketing, and paid advertisement performance.
Beacon’s Audit Guide includes detailed guidance for auditing these channels and more.
Monthly marketing audits are critical in the rapidly changing mental healthcare industry. Advancements in therapeutic modalities, the expansion of teletherapy, and the ever-evolving insurance landscape can change what potential clients are looking for from day to day, and month to month. A monthly marketing audit keeps clinics on top of these changes and helps them adjust their marketing in response.
The guide also includes instructions for developing ideal client personas, a tool that helps clinics develop better-focused marketing materials.
Beacon Media + Marketing helps mental healthcare providers reach more patients with messaging that makes an impact. To learn more about the current state of mental healthcare marketing, download Beacon’s free 2024 State of Mental Health Marketing report.
Adrienne Wilkerson
