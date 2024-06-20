Fortuna reports results of Annual and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) hereby announces the voting results at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2024 (the “Meeting”).



A total of 153,562,018 common shares were represented at the Meeting, being 50.16% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all matters brought before the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors, the election of management’s nominees as directors, and the change of the Company’s name to “Fortuna Mining Corp.”

Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Director Votes For

Votes Withheld

Jorge Ganoza Durant 119,714,127 (99.52%) 573,101 (0.48%) David Laing 106,847,678 (88.83%) 13,439,550 (11.17%) Mario Szotlender 119,329,989 (99.20%) 957,239 (0.80%) David Farrell 112,523,083 (93.55%) 7,764,144 (6.45%) Alfredo Sillau 119,016,607 (98.94%) 1,270,620 (1.06%) Kylie Dickson 117,104,564 (97.35%) 3,182,664 (2.65%) Kate Harcourt 119,305,711 (98.18%) 981,517 (0.82%) Salma Seetaroo 119,068,243 (98.99%) 1,218,985 (1.01%)

The Company is pleased to announce that the change of name to Fortuna Mining Corp. is effective June 20, 2024. Detailed information regarding the change of name is contained in the Company's management information circular dated May 1, 2024.



It is anticipated that the Company’s common shares and the 4.65% senior subordinated unsecured convertible debentures (the “4.65% Debentures”) will commence trading under the Company’s new name within two to five business days after the name change, subject to the satisfaction of conditions acceptable to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). There will be no change to the ticker symbols “FVI” and “FSM” for the common shares on the TSX and the NYSE, respectively, or to the ticker symbol “FVI.DB.U” in respect of the 4.65% Debentures on the TSX. As previously announced, the Company has issued a notice of redemption in respect of the 4.65% Debentures, and any such debentures which have not been converted into common shares will be redeemed on July 10, 2024.

The Company’s website will launch with the new name on June 21, 2024, and the new domain name will be www.fortunamining.com

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna, commented, “From our beginnings as a primary silver producer in Latin America to our strategic expansion into West Africa, Fortuna has emerged as a force in the space of mid-tier precious metals producers, with gold accounting for over 80 percent of our revenue.” Mr. Ganoza concluded, “Our new name, Fortuna Mining Corp., reflects the exciting growth and evolution of our business and is very much aligned with our strategy and vision for the future.”

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

