Teton Pass will closure will include bicycle traffic for a couple days

Wyoming State Highway 22, Teton Pass remains closed as crews continue work on the interim detour for the Big Fill landslide at milepost 12.8. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contractors will be hauling crushed base and asphalt to the detour site at milepost 12.8, beginning tomorrow, June 21. Crews are asking all bicycle traffic to utilize the pathway or the Old Pass Road on the east side to access the area for recreation and refrain from cycling on the road throughout the weekend. The safety of cyclists and recreational users is paramount during this time, as there will be more construction traffic on Teton Pass during this time.

Officials hope to have the detour paved and the detour opened to traffic by the end of next week. More updates on what day that will take place will be available next week.

The new detour will feature a paved roadway with two 12-foot lanes, one in each direction. The detour will also have concrete barriers protecting motorists from any hazards. The detour has been constructed on the interior of the curve, away from the unstable slide area. The detour will create a slightly sharper curve and steeper grade. WYDOT plans to reduce the speed through the area to accommodate the grade and increased curvature. What speed and restrictions that will be in place when the detour opens will be available next week.

There will be advanced signage warning drivers of the reduced speed and any other applicable restrictions.

More permanent reconstruction plans are underway. WYDOT engineers are working internally with their geologists, environmental services and planning and design departments to develop long term reconstruction options.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.