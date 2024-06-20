Springbig and Greenline Announce Seamless Loyalty Integration and Upcoming Webinar

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springbig , a leading provider in cannabis loyalty marketing and communications technology, is thrilled to announce our enhanced integration with Greenline , a BLAZE® company, Canada's most-trusted cannabis point-of-sale solution provider, to offer a seamless loyalty connection that enhances the retail experience for cannabis customers. This collaboration aims to simplify loyalty redemption and reduce the potential for fraud, ensuring a smooth and secure transaction process.



The integration between Springbig and Greenline streamlines the checkout process with a deeper, 2-way integration, making it easier for customers to earn and redeem rewards at the POS or from their mobile device. This seamless loyalty connection is designed to increase customer adoption and revenue by ensuring that all transactions are secure and reliable. This innovative approach not only protects customers but also enhances the overall integrity of the loyalty program.

“We are excited to see our continued partnership with Greenline grow and develop to where it is today,” Jeffrey Harris, CEO/Founder of Springbig said. “Our newly updated two-way integration with Greenline is going to be a huge leap forward, making both the Springbig and Greenline platforms seamlessly integrated and more efficient for our retailers.”

"We’re proud of our long-term partnership with Springbig,” said Chris Violas, CEO of BLAZE. “As we advance our technology tools, we aim to provide newer and more efficient solutions for retailers. This improved integration offers customers added flexibility with discounts and rewards and enables operators to scale their loyalty and marketing programs more efficiently, ensuring repeat business."

Upcoming Webinar Announcement

We invite you to join our upcoming webinar on Thursday, July 18th. This webinar will provide an in-depth look at how Greenline’s enhanced integration with Springbig works seamlessly and how it will benefit your business. Join us for this insightful webinar and learn how Springbig and Greenline are revolutionizing the cannabis retail experience.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please click here .

About Springbig

Springbig is the leading provider of loyalty marketing and communications technology within the cannabis industry. Founded with the mission to help cannabis retailers and brands foster long-lasting relationships with their customers, Springbig offers a suite of powerful tools designed to drive customer engagement and increase revenue. Our platform provides robust analytics, personalized marketing campaigns, and seamless integrations with a variety of POS systems to ensure retailers can maximize the effectiveness of their loyalty programs. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, Springbig continues to lead the way in transforming how cannabis businesses connect with their customers.

For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

About Greenline

Greenline, a BLAZE® company, is Canada’s award-winning, compliant point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory Control technology software system for Canadian cannabis retail. Our comprehensive suite of products is designed to streamline both in-store and online shopping experiences using Greenline's fully integrated e-commerce platform, BLAZE ECOM™, complemented by BLAZE APPS™, Scan-to-Shop functionality, and the recently launched payment processing platform, BLAZEPAY™, rounding out the features that provide cannabis retailers with the most comprehensive commerce solution in the industry.

For more information about Greenline, a BLAZE® company, please visit: www.getgreenline.co .

We look forward to seeing you at the webinar!

Contact:

Jared Poolat

marketing@springbig.com