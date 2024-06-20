Submit Release
Kansas Department of Health and Environment Supports Older Adults Health and Independence

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is proud to announce its receipt of two federal awards from the U.S. Administration for Community Living (ACL) aimed at enhancing the well-being and independence of older adults and adults with disabilities.

The first grant, awarded as part of the ACL Chronic Disease Self-Management and Education (CDSME) Grant Program, focuses on empowering older adults to manage their chronic conditions effectively. With the support of $150,000 per year for four years, KDHE will implement and expand evidence-based programs designed to facilitate chronic disease self-management and improve confidence in managing chronic conditions.

“This is a great opportunity for our department to make a significant difference in the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities across Kansas,” Lainey Faulkner, Bureau of Health Promotion Director at KDHE, said. “These awards will enable us to implement vital programs to empower individuals to manage their health effectively.”

The second grant, which is part of the ACL Evidence-Based Falls Prevention Program, aims to reduce falls and the risk of falling among older adults and adults with disabilities. With a grant of $150,000 per year for four years, KDHE will enhance fall prevention initiatives for older adults and adults with disabilities, increasing access to in-person and virtual, evidence-based programs and improving fall prevention management strategies.

“Falls are a significant concern for older adults, and our program seeks to address this issue directly, promoting independence and safety,” Daina Zolck, Section Director for the Injury and Violence Prevention Programs at KDHE, said.

In line with our commitment to the public health and well-being of Kansans, KDHE is dedicated to leveraging these awards to their fullest potential. Our goal is to ensure that older adults and adults with disabilities throughout Kansas have access to essential resources and support.

Learn more about the ACL Chronic Disease Self-Management and Education program and the KDHE Falls Prevention Program

###

