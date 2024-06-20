Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Receives Notice of Inquiry Discontinuance from Competition Bureau

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) has received a Notice of Inquiry Discontinuance from the Competition Bureau. In May 2023, the Corporation received a court order to produce certain documents, records and data in connection with an inquiry by the Competition Bureau.



The Notice of Inquiry Discontinuance dated June 20, 2024 states: “the Commissioner of Competition (the “Commissioner”) has discontinued the inquiry he caused to be commenced under Part VIII of the Act concerning allegations of anti-competitive conduct by Dominion Lending Centres Inc., Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., Mortgage Architects Inc., and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., collectively Dominion Lending Centres Group of Companies (“DLCG”).”

Gary Mauris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are dedicated to regulatory compliance in all aspects of our business and are pleased the inquiry has been discontinued. I’d like to thank our management team for their extensive work in responding to the Bureau’s inquiry.”

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,000 agents and over 520 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

DLCG can be found on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and LinkedIn @DLCGmortgage and on the web at www.dlcg.ca.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

Eddy Cocciollo

President

647-403-7320

eddy@dlc.ca James Bell

EVP, Corporate and Chief Legal Officer

403-560-0821

jbell@dlcg.ca

