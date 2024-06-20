Brookfield Business Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Submit Release
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Corporation (the “Corporation”) (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) today announced that all ten nominees proposed for election to the board of directors of the Corporation by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (“Exchangeable Shares”) and holders of class B multiple voting shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the Corporation’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2024 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

In accordance with the Corporation’s articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 218,863,341 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the ten directors:

Director Nominee Votes For
 		% Votes Withheld
 		%
Cyrus Madon 287,216,951   99.91 248,837   0.09
Jeffrey Blidner 281,259,898   97.84 6,205,890   2.16
David Court 286,943,397   99.82 522,391   0.18
Stephen Girsky 286,512,904   99.67 952,884   0.33
David Hamill 286,799,529   99.77 666,259   0.23
Anne Ruth Herkes 286,943,804   99.82 521,984   0.18
John Lacey 282,305,090   98.20 5,160,698   1.80
Don Mackenzie 287,436,929   99.99 28,859   0.01
Michael Warren 287,436,883   99.99 28,905   0.01
Patricia Zuccotti 287,425,749   99.99 40,039   0.01
             

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $925 billion of assets under management.

For more information, please contact:

Media: Investors:
Marie Fuller Alan Fleming
Tel: +44 207 408 8375 Tel: +1 (416) 645-2736
Email: marie.fuller@brookfield.com Email: alan.fleming@brookfield.com

