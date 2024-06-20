Chipotle Selects Thurgood Marshall College Fund for Juneteenth Donation Round-up Donations from purchases drive impactful financial and professional support for the Black College Community and students attending publicly supported HBCUs

Washington, DC, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill has partnered with Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to drive real, meaningful change for the Black college community and students attending publicly supported HBCUs. From June 17 to June 30, guests in the United States can round-up their order total to the next highest dollar amount on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com to support TMCF.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have long played a critical role in leveling the playing field for students and families from historically excluded communities. TMCF continues to support and champion HBCUs and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) by providing capacity building opportunities, professional development and financial support for students.

“Our mission to provide the future workforce with equitable access to education and resources strengthens communities. We appreciate being Chipotle’s featured partner in its 2024 Round Up for Real Change to further this important work,” said TMCF President and CEO Harry L. Williams.

How to support TMCF:

Order Chipotle: Between June 17 – June 30, place an order online or in the Chipotle App to get started with the donation process. Round Up Your Total: Check the box to round up your order to the next highest dollar to contribute to TMCF. Add Your Impact: 100% of donations during the time period will go directly to TMCF to continue the fight for access, equity, and inclusion, building a more diverse talent pipeline and workforce in corporate America.

TMCF serves as the country’s largest champion of the Black college community. Through TMCF Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their students and graduates, can continue the fight for access, equity, and inclusion, building a more diverse talent pipeline and workforce in corporate America. To-date, TMCF has awarded more than $500 million in scholarships and leadership development to HBCU students and is the only national organization providing this level of financial and professional support to students attending publicly supported HBCUs.

More about TMCF:

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Historically Black Community Colleges, and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

More about Chipotle:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are nearly 3,500 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

