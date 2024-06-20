Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,735 in the last 365 days.

Condor Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies Inc. (TSX: CDR), a Canadian based energy company, is pleased to announce that the following four director nominees were elected at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 20, 2024:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent
Dennis Balderston 25,363,804 99.63% 93,125 0.37%
Andrew Judson 25,363,904 99.63% 93,025 0.37%
Werner Zoellner 25,363,804 99.63% 93,125 0.37%
Donald Streu 25,456,004 100.00% 925 0.00%

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Condor Announces Director Election Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more