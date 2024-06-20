Health hosts conference to discuss how AI can be used to enhance diagnosis of both TB and silicosis, 20 to 22 Jun

The Department of Health is considering adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool as part of efforts to accelerate the screening and diagnosis of tuberculosis (TB) and Silicosis in South Africa. This follows the recommendation by the World Health Organization for member states to use computer-aided detection software (CAD) to interpret chest X-rays when screening and triaging for tuberculosis

The Department will this week (20-22 June) host a conference of TB experts and stakeholders to discuss how AI can be used to enhance diagnosis of both TB and silicosis in the country to address the current backlogs, especially amongst people who contracted occupational health diseases while working in the mines.

The current radiological methods, including chest X-rays, have been integral in diagnosing TB and silicosis among mineworkers. However, these methods have limitations, especially in differentiating between TB and silicosis, due to their similar radiological presentations as well as silico-tuberculosis

Key participants include occupational health professionals, representatives from mining companies, implementers of the TIMS initiative, academic groups specializing in TB and silicosis research, miners and ex-miner representatives, regulatory authorities and AI technology companies.

The theme of this conference is Dust and infection free lungs: harnessing artificial intelligence for TB and silicosis, and this is opportune time to help the country gain awareness of the Computer Aided Detection diagnostic tools to assist towards the End TB Goal by 2035. Chest radiography remains an essential tool for screening and evaluating diseases of the chest.

Members of the media are invited to join event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 20 - Saturday, 22 June 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg



For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson 0724323792

Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Doctor Tshwale

Media Liaison Officer for Health Minister 063 657 8487

Doctor.tshwale@health.gov.za

