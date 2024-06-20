Call2Recycle Canada releases its 2023 annual report, a milestone year for battery recycling

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call2Recycle Canada, Inc., the leading Canadian battery collection and recycling organization, today released its 2023 Annual Report. The report highlights Call2Recycle’s “best year yet” in 2023, including record-breaking battery collections, a significant expansion of its collection and infrastructure network, and new strategic partnerships strengthening its leadership in Canada’s growing battery recycling sector.



Over the past year, Call2Recycle achieved a new collection milestone by diverting nearly 6 million kilograms of batteries from landfills, pushing Call2Recycle’s total program collections to over 45 million kilograms since its inception. This surge reflects both the growing popularity of batteries and Canadians’ increased commitment to recycling.

To support this increasing volume of batteries collected, Call2Recycle strategically expanded its program infrastructure, implementing cost-effective program management across its operations. The organization added over 2,000 new battery collection sites across Canada, deployed innovative battery pickup services in new regions, and welcomed over 20 new battery transporters, sorters, and processors into its network, achieving a 33% increase in sorting and processing capacity. These efforts not only improved the program's efficiency but also the program’s environmental footprint.

Call2Recycle continued to champion best recycling practices and regulatory harmonization across provinces, securing approval for several stewardship renewal plans in British Columbia, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec, and positioning itself for upcoming new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs in Nova Scotia in 2024 and Alberta in 2025.

In recognition of the fast growth of the electric transportation market, Call2Recycle established itself as the leading battery recycling partner for Canada's e-mobility and electric vehicle (EV) sectors, including being appointed by most auto manufacturers to develop and administer the EV Battery Recovery program in Quebec, a first-of-its-kind EV battery recovery service ensuring that eligible EV batteries are responsibly managed and recovered.

Innovation, engagement, and safety were central to Call2Recycle’s efforts to enhance its program efficiency and the experience for consumers. The organization maintained the highest safety and operating standards by achieving ISO 9001 certification, remaining Canada’s only battery recycling program with four rigorous certifications. It also launched innovative technologies including North America’s first smart battery collection container, and unveiled its new consumer brand, Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, to further increase recycling awareness and engagement among Canadians.

“Thanks to our dedicated members, collection partners, municipalities, provincial governments, and all Canadians, 2023 was a landmark year in driving safe and responsible battery recycling in Canada,” said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. “Building on our successes, we will continue leading new innovative recycling technologies and public education efforts, and building up the necessary infrastructure to support ambitious waste diversion goals and targets from coast to coast. We are more than ever committed to fostering a sustainable circular economy for Canada and contributing to net-zero emissions.”

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2023:

A record-breaking 5.8 million kilograms of batteries were recycled by Canadians and collected by Call2Recycle in 2023, surpassing the 45 million kilograms mark in total collections since its inception in 1997.

were recycled by Canadians and collected by Call2Recycle in 2023, surpassing the 45 million kilograms mark in total collections since its inception in 1997. The national collection network expanded to over 12,000 collection locations , providing convenient battery recycling access to 90% of Canadians within 15km of their home.

, providing convenient battery recycling access to of their home. In recognition of the growing volumes of used batteries recycled across Canada, Call2Recycle increased its overall battery sorting capacity by over +33% .

. Call2Recycle moved recycling technology forward by launching North America's first "smart" battery drop-off container , promoting safety and recycling efficiency.

, promoting safety and recycling efficiency. The organization launched a new national consumer brand, "Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!", to increase recycling awareness and engagement from Canadians.



