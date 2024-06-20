Submit Release
Aura Minerals Inc. Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA, B3: AURA33 and OTCQX: ORAAF) (“Aura” or the “Company”), announces the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 20, 2024, via live webcast.

Votes at the Meeting

For additional details on these matters, please see the management information circular of the Company dated May 9, 2024, available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca (the “Management Information Circular”).

1. Election of Directors. Voting results for the election of Directors are as follows:

Nominee Outcome For % For Withheld % Withheld
Paulo de Brito Carried 51.582.825 99.995% 2.734 0.005%
Paulo de Brito Filho Carried 50.036.151 96.996% 1.549.408 3.004%
Stephen Keith Carried 51.580.320 99.990% 5.239 0.010%
Pedro Turqueto Carried 51.583.320 99.996% 2.239 0.004%
Richmond Fenn Carried 51.583.320 99.996% 2.239 0.004%
Fabio Luis Ribeiro Carried 51.583.320 99.996% 2.239 0.004%
Bruno Mauad Carried 50.052.644 97.028% 1.532.915 2.972%
 

2. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors. Voting results for the appointment of KPMG LLP and KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board to fix their remuneration, are as follows:

Outcome For % For Withheld % Withheld
Carried 51,810,828 99.999% 388 0.001%
 

3. New Omnibus Incentive Plan. Voting results for the approval, with or without variation, of the adoption of a new omnibus incentive plan of the Company, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular, are as follows:

Outcome For % For Against % Against
Carried 49,291,073 95.552% 2,294,486 4.448%
 

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s four producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the EPP and the Almas gold mines in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia and four projects in Brazil: the Borborema and Matupa gold projects, which are in development; the Sao Francisco gold project, which is on care and maintenance, and the Serra da Estrela copper project in Brazil, Carajas region, which is at the exploration stage.


For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:
Investor Relations
ri@auraminerals.com

