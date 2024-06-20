Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Size Share, Trends & Future Scope Report 2030
The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market is expected to hit USD 42.02 billion by 2031, driven by generics and strong demand from pharma companies.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Trends is poised for substantial growth valued at USD 19.82 billion in 2023, according to the SNS Insider report. Projecting a CAGR of 9.85 %, and market is expected to reach a value of USD 42.02 billion by 2031.
The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by a surge in generic injectable drugs and rising healthcare spending reaching USD 6.2 trillion in the US by 2031. Glass's chemical resistance, durability, and ability to block contaminants make it ideal for pharmaceuticals. The pandemic further amplified demand, with millions of vaccine doses requiring glass vials. Switching from large, multi-dose vials used for efficiency in initial vaccination campaigns to single-dose vials presents logistical hurdles.
Looking ahead, the market is poised for innovation. Growing focus on sustainability positions glass favorably e.g., recyclable nature. Integration of features like RFID tags and tamper-evident seals enhances functionality. Manufacturers offering compliant, cost-effective, and inventive solutions will likely capture market share. Examples include Corning's Viridian Vials, which reduce glass usage by 20% and manufacturing emissions by 30%, while improving filling-line efficiency by 50%.
Segment Analysis
By Product Type: Vials and ampoules are expected to be the fastest growing segments in the pharmaceutical glass packaging market. Vials offer good sustainability and analytical performance, while ampoules excel in light filtering, germ control, and chemical resistance. Bottles currently hold the largest market share due to their versatility for various sized medications. Small-sized bottles are expected to see particular growth due to the rise of oral medication consumption.
- Bottles
- Cartridges & Syringes
- Vials
- Ampoules
By Drug Type: The Generic drug segment dominates with 73% of market share, driven by affordability and rising chronic diseases. Biologics are showing promise for new treatments but face challenges with glass packaging degradation. North America leads due to a strong generics market and patent expirations affecting branded drugs. The US, with its pharmaceutical giants, is expected to see a surge in generic drug sales and a decline in branded products.
- Branded
- Generic
- Biologic
Recent Developments in Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market
- In June 2023, two companies, Corning and SGD Pharma, teamed up to build a new factory in Telangana, India. This factory will make special tubes for glass vials used in medicine. The plan is to start making these vials in 2024 at another SGD Pharma factory nearby, and then start making the tubes in 2025.
- In January 2023, Aurangabad, India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) valued at Rs 1,650 crore (approximately USD 201 million) with Japan's Nipro Corporation. This agreement paves the way for a new glass tubing project near Pune, expected to significantly benefit the pharmaceutical sector in India.
North America currently dominates the pharmaceutical glass packaging market, holding over 36.5% of global revenue in 2023. Here a booming pharmaceutical sector fueled by rising disposable incomes, greater healthcare awareness, and chronic disease rates is expected to drive significant market growth. Government initiatives promoting affordable generics and expanding healthcare access will further propel this region's dominance, surpassing established markets in growth rate. The US, however, will likely remain a key player and innovation hub within North America.
Europe holds a strong position in pharmaceutical glass packaging, accounting for over 20% of the market share in 2023. This is due in part to the continent's robust research-based pharmaceutical industry, which drives demand for innovative packaging solutions. However, Europe faces challenges. Strict regulations can limit profits and hinder competition compared to the US market. Additionally, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted natural gas supplies, impacting glass production. The high temperatures required for glass manufacturing rely on this energy source, forcing some European manufacturers to halt operations.
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
- Nipro Corporation, SGD S.A
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc
- Gerresheimer AG
- Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co
- Schott AG
- Corning Incorporated
- Owens-Illinois, Inc
- Shandong Medicinal Glass Co., Ltd
- Bormioli Pharma S.p.A
Key Takeaways
- Growing preference for cost-effective injectable generics alongside a global rise in healthcare expenditures.
- Generics segment dominates the market due to affordability and rising chronic diseases. This trend is expected to continue.
- North America is the current leader; Asia Pacific is expected to surpass it in growth rate due to booming pharmaceutical sector, rising disposable incomes, government initiatives promoting generics and healthcare access.
- Focus on features like RFID tags for tracking and tamper-evident seals for security enhances functionality and product value.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1.Introduction
2.Research Methodology
3.Market Dynamics
4.Impact Analysis
5.Value Chain Analysis
6.Porter’s 5 forces model
7.PEST Analysis
8.Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Segmentation, by Drug Type
9.Regional Analysis
10.Company Profiles
11.Competitive Landscape
12.Conclusion
