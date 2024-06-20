Submit Release
Governor Jim Pillen Issues Statement on News that Foreign-Owned Porn Trafficker, Pornhub, will shut down in Nebraska Due to New State Law

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued a statement about the new Nebraska law requiring online pornographers to verify the age of people consuming their obscene content.

 

Pornhub, one of the world’s busiest online purveyors of pornography, announced it will go dark in Nebraska when the law goes into effect next month.

 

“To the news that one of the world’s busiest porn traffickers will shut down in Nebraska, I say: ‘good riddance.’ I was proud to sign LB1092 into law and am grateful for Sen. Dave Murman’s leadership on this issue. This is a great development for the protection of our kids, culture, and values. Our kids already face too many threats from Big Tech and the obscene content industry. Having one fewer outlet trying to sexualize their childhood is a good thing for their futures and a good thing for Nebraska.”

 

The new anti-obscenity law, the Online Age Verification Liability Act, LB1092, goes into effect July 15. Pornhub intends to ban Nebraska users after passage of LB 1092 • Nebraska Examiner

