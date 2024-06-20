Low Military Discounts at Hotels Next to Disneyland®: Best Western Plus Stovall's Hotels Offer Guaranteed Lowest Rates
EINPresswire.com/ -- As a way to show appreciation for the brave men and women who serve in the military, Best Western Plus Stovall's Inn and Best Western Plus Pavilions are proud to offer guaranteed lowest room rates for military personnel. Located just steps away from Disneyland®, these hotels are the perfect choice for a magical vacation with loved ones.
Both Best Western Plus Stovall's Inn and Best Western Plus Pavilions understand the sacrifices made by military members and their families. That's why they are committed to providing the best possible rates for those who serve. With a valid booking code from an ITT office on base, military personnel can easily reserve their room at the guaranteed lowest rate by visiting https://military.stovallshotels.com/
For those who do not have a booking code, there's no need to worry. Simply call Best Western Plus Stovall's Inn at (714) 778-1880 or Best Western Plus Pavilions at (714) 776-0140 to lock in the low military rate. These hotels are dedicated to making the booking process as seamless as possible for our military guests.
In addition, for those who need to make a same-day booking, Best Western Plus Stovall's Inn and Best Western Plus Pavilions have provided the contact numbers listed above for immediate assistance. With these special discounts, military members and their families can enjoy a comfortable and affordable stay while visiting the Happiest Place on Earth.
Best Western Plus Stovall's Inn and Best Western Plus Pavilions are honored to support our military community and are excited to welcome them to their hotels. With the guaranteed lowest rates and convenient location, these hotels are the perfect choice for a magical Disneyland® vacation. Book now and experience the magic of Disneyland® without breaking the bank.
About Best Western Plus Pavilions:
Only a couple of blocks away from the Magical Kingdom, the Best Western Plus Pavilions Hotel sits in a fantastic spot near all the excitement. You can easily stroll to the wonder of Disneyland®, Disney’s California Adventure®, and Downtown Disney®. And if you're feeling weary after a full day, there's a handy local shuttle to Disneyland® running during park hours for your comfort.
About Best Western Plus Stovall's Inn:
Situated right next to Disneyland®, the Best Western Plus Stovall’s Inn is the ultimate choice for families eager to meet Mickey and Minnie. While other hotels with decent rates may be a few blocks away, our Anaheim hotel offers the perfect combo: prime location AND excellent rates!
About Stovall’s Hotels:
Since 1964, the Stovall’s family of hotels has been embracing the magic of Disneyland Park. Al Stovall, the visionary owner and operator, aimed to provide an extraordinary experience for hotel guests visiting Disneyland, and he certainly succeeded! From the hotel lobby adorned with flying saucers, spacemen, and aliens to a rocket van shuttling guests from the airport, every detail was carefully crafted.
Today, our four Best Western Plus hotels have undergone complete renovations, featuring brand-new guest rooms, upgraded amenities, HD TVs with movie channels, complimentary in-room WIFI, and the signature comfort associated with Best Western. With contactless check-in, complimentary daily breakfast, well-equipped fitness centers, and a restful night's sleep awaiting your arrival, your stay promises to be nothing short of exceptional!
Learn more about us at https://stovallshotels.com/

