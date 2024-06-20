TAIWAN, June 20 - President Lai attends opening of International Conference on Emergency Medicine 2024

On the morning of June 20, President Lai Ching-te attended the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Emergency Medicine (ICEM) 2024. In remarks, President Lai stated that one goal of his administration is to create an even healthier Taiwan and that we will continue to strengthen our capabilities in medicine and public health to enhance health for all and help make the world a better place. The president emphasized that the global disease prevention network is something every country should be a part of, and that if any country is missing from this network, the rest of the world will be at a disadvantage. The president then asked for the participants’ support for Taiwan to participate in the World Health Organization so that we may contribute even more to the global public health system.

A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I would like to begin by welcoming all guests from overseas to Taiwan. ICEM is the world’s largest conference on emergency medicine. Over 2,500 experts and academics from home and abroad have gathered here for this year’s conference. This not only underlines the importance of emergency medicine, but is also a testament to global cooperation in medicine.

This year also marks TSEM’s [Taiwan Society of Emergency Medicine] 30th anniversary. I would like to thank Chairperson Ng Chip-jin (黃集仁), President Hsu Chien-chin (許建清), and everyone who helped bring ICEM to Taiwan. This conference will help expand people-to-people diplomacy, showing Taiwan’s development and contributions in emergency medicine to the world.

I am confident that everyone here shares my belief that health is a basic human right. And to ensure this right, emergency medical professionals are indispensable. Before entering politics, I myself worked as a clinician. I know well that emergency rooms are at the frontline of hospitals, and often the last hope for those who need lifesaving care. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, we all witnessed the rapid response and important support of emergency medical professionals, who gave their all for the health of others. I want to take this opportunity to express my utmost respect for your work.

The theme of ICEM 2024 is Glocalization of Emergency Medicine: Global Wisdom and Local Solution. With that in mind, I hope that through clinical research, public health, smart tech, and other strategies, we can help reduce disparities in emergency medicine around the world. Here in Taiwan, we have made major progress in emergency medicine, from developing a cutting-edge trauma care system to implementing advanced strategies for disaster response. We are also committed to training highly skilled professionals in the field, as well as developing an advanced medical infrastructure.

This conference will give Taiwan the opportunity to share our experience, and allow everyone to exchange best practices, engage in discussions, and promote the global development of emergency medicine. One goal of my administration is to create an even healthier Taiwan. We will continue to strengthen our capabilities in medicine and public health to enhance health for all and help make the world a better place.

A healthier Taiwan also means a booming medical sector, and an even higher quality and diversity of medical services. Taiwan has had, and will continue to have, many medical accomplishments to share with the world. Today, all of you gather here to continue making global contributions through emergency medicine.

The mission of IFEM [International Federation for Emergency Medicine] is to create a world where all people, in all countries, have access to high quality emergency medical care. On this point, the global disease prevention network is something every country should be a part of. If any country is missing from this network, the rest of the world will be at a disadvantage. I would like to ask for your support for Taiwan to participate in the World Health Organization, so that we may contribute even more to the global public health system.

And as President Hsu Chien-chin has said, although the road is long, if we travel together, we can travel far. With this vision as our guide, alongside our friends from around the world, Taiwan will strive to achieve our common goals and realize quality healthcare for all. I wish ICEM 2024 great success, and all participants a rewarding experience. I also invite you to travel around Taiwan during your stay, and get to know our beautiful nation.

Following his remarks, President Lai and the distinguished guests took part in the kick-off ceremony for the conference. IFEM President Ffion Davies was also in attendance at the event.