2024 United States Mint Silver Proof Set® Available June 27

Washington, DC, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 United States Mint Silver Proof Set will be available for purchase starting on June 27 at noon EDT. The set includes the third series of five coins in the American Women Quarters™ Program. This four-year program celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history and helped pave the way for generations that followed. Priced at $130.00, the set includes the following 10 coins minted at the United States Mint (Mint) at San Francisco:

Five 2024 American Women Quarters with reverse (tails) designs honoring:

Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray—poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and Episcopal priest;

The Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink—the first woman of color to serve in Congress and a champion of many causes, including Title IX legislation;

Dr. Mary Edwards Walker—Civil War-era surgeon, and women’s rights and dress-reform advocate;

Celia Cruz—Cuban-American singer, cultural icon, and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century; and

Zitkala-Ša—also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin—a writer, composer, educator, and political activist for Native American rights and citizenship in the early 20th century.

The obverse (heads) of each coin in the American Women Quarters Program depicts a portrait of George Washington. The design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. Inscriptions for the coin’s obverse are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.”

One Native American $1 Coin with a reverse design that celebrates the centennial of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924. The design features an eagle staff, an American Indian symbol of respect, honor, and patriotism, together with an American flag to represent the dual citizenship of Native Americans. The inscriptions are “United States of America,” “$1,” and “Indian Citizenship Act of 1924.”

The obverse design continues to feature the central figure “Sacagawea” carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The year of minting, mint mark, and inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coins.

One silver Kennedy half dollar

One silver Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel

One Lincoln penny

The quarters, dime, and half dollar are all struck in 99.9 percent fine silver. A certificate of authenticity is included with each set.

To set up a REMIND ME alert for this set, please visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/silver-proof-set-2024-24RH.html/ (product code 24RH).

The United States Mint Silver Proof Set is also available for purchase through the Product Subscription Program. Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. Sign up once and you will receive the next product released in the series after the date of your registration, then continue to receive products until you end your subscription or until the series ends. For details, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/.

This product is part of the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and is available to Authorized Bulk members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and may carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept nor honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of June 27,2024, at noon EDT.

Please use the United States Mint catalog site https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on products and services or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

