Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,762 in the last 365 days.

New striped mullet management measures take effect Monday

New commercial weekend closures and recreational possession limits for striped mullet will take effect Monday, June 24, to implement Amendment 2 to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan, adopted by the Marine Fisheries Commission in May.

The commercial weekend closures are:

  • Closed 11:59 p.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Monday from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30. ​
  • Closed 11:59 p.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Tuesday from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31​.

For specific commercial regulations, see Proclamation FF-26-2024.

The recreational possession limits are:

  • Recreational individual bag limit of 100 fish. ​
  • Recreational vessel limit of 400 fish. ​
  • An exception for For-hire Vessel Operations to possess a bag limit for the number of anglers fishing up to the 400-fish maximum (including in advance of a trip)​.

For specific recreational regulations, see Proclamation FF-27-2024.

For more information see the Striped Mullet Amendment 2 Information Page.

You just read:

New striped mullet management measures take effect Monday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more