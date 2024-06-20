New striped mullet management measures take effect Monday
New commercial weekend closures and recreational possession limits for striped mullet will take effect Monday, June 24, to implement Amendment 2 to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan, adopted by the Marine Fisheries Commission in May.
The commercial weekend closures are:
- Closed 11:59 p.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Monday from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30.
- Closed 11:59 p.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Tuesday from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
For specific commercial regulations, see Proclamation FF-26-2024.
The recreational possession limits are:
- Recreational individual bag limit of 100 fish.
- Recreational vessel limit of 400 fish.
- An exception for For-hire Vessel Operations to possess a bag limit for the number of anglers fishing up to the 400-fish maximum (including in advance of a trip).
For specific recreational regulations, see Proclamation FF-27-2024.
For more information see the Striped Mullet Amendment 2 Information Page.