New striped mullet management measures take effect Monday

New commercial weekend closures and recreational possession limits for striped mullet will take effect Monday, June 24, to implement Amendment 2 to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan, adopted by the Marine Fisheries Commission in May.

The commercial weekend closures are:

Closed 11:59 p.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Monday from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30. ​

Closed 11:59 p.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Tuesday from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31​.

For specific commercial regulations, see Proclamation FF-26-2024.

The recreational possession limits are:

Recreational individual bag limit of 100 fish. ​

Recreational vessel limit of 400 fish. ​

An exception for For-hire Vessel Operations to possess a bag limit for the number of anglers fishing up to the 400-fish maximum (including in advance of a trip)​.

For specific recreational regulations, see Proclamation FF-27-2024.

For more information see the Striped Mullet Amendment 2 Information Page.