Huntress Awarded Coveted Best Workplace of 2024 by Inc. Magazine

COLUMBIA, Md., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress, the company democratizing cybersecurity, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s esteemed Best Workplaces of 2024, an honor that affirms Huntress’ commitment to building an exceptional destination for job seekers and a place where employees truly enjoy working. Out of thousands of companies, Huntress was selected for building a positive and empowering culture, as rated by direct employee (aka- “teammate”) feedback on management effectiveness, enabling success, perks, fostering growth, and overall company culture.



“We’re relentlessly focused on making cybersecurity accessible to everyone, and to do that, we first have created a culture of performance, belonging, transparency, and forward-thinking. This is how we’ve attracted, retained, and grown the most awe-inspiring and brightest minds who share our values and are fulfilled by our mission. Being selected by Inc. Magazine as a Best Place to Work is a significant achievement as it is based on direct feedback from teammates across the globe and a leading panel of judges,” said Todd Riesterer, Chief People Officer for Huntress.

Values that Deliver Success

At the center of Huntress’ successes are the company values of “Own It,” “Elevate It,” and “Send It”. With these as its north star, teammates hold themselves to a higher standard, educate and support the success of customers, and relentlessly experiment while acting with urgency. Teams at Huntress share a unique passion for creating tangible customer value, building future-focused cybersecurity products, and creating a company culture that inspires people.

Riesterer continued, “We really value candor, and our teammates aren’t afraid to speak their minds. A ‘newbie’ can contact our CEO with their thoughts on day one. This openness and free flow of ideas has inspired innovation, cultivated greater trust, and created an atmosphere that motivates our people to be better every day.”

Relentlessly Mission-Driven

Huntress’ teammates include some of the best and brightest minds in the industry, all relentlessly focused on a critical mission to elevate and protect 99% of the world’s most vulnerable small— and medium-sized businesses with purpose-built cybersecurity technology at a price that makes sense for their business. The mission supercharges and rallies Huntress’ people every day and drives their passion to make a difference.

Commitment to a Vibrant Culture

Huntress’ successes are built on a deep commitment to creating a unique, vibrant culture where everyone is valued, set up for growth, and supported to do their best work. Huntress leadership focuses on key pillars to attract and engage top talent:

Being a fully remote company to attract top talent from across the globe Fostering a belonging culture, encompassing a unique feeling, a collective and consistent belief that each person is part of a mission and valued Delivering stellar benefits that enable whole person thriving Providing a myriad of learning opportunities Building teammate connection via team offsites and bi-annual Summits where all teammates gather under one roof



Though teammates are located worldwide, working across multiple regions and time zones, Riesterer attributes Huntress’ unique culture as a major force in heightening cohesion and teamwork.

“We all work in separate locations, but relentlessly collaborate through Zoom, Slack, and other communication platforms, with purposeful meet-ups scheduled throughout the year” said Riesterer. “And we respect everyone’s time, so when someone on the East Coast wraps up for the day, our West Coasters can still fulfill their roles independently without them. It’s all grounded in trust and mutual respect.”

