S. 3891, Economic Development Reauthorization Act of 2024

S. 3891 would reauthorize programs administered by the Economic Development Administration (EDA), within the Department of Commerce, that primarily provide grants to state and local governments for public works and infrastructure projects, economic adjustment assistance, workforce training, and other activities. The bill also would create two new regional commissions and reauthorize seven existing commissions (regional commissions administer federal economic development grants to state and local governments, often in coordination with EDA). The bill would authorize a total of $5.0 billion in appropriations for EDA and those commissions over the 2025-2029 period.

