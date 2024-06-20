Global Injection Molding Machine Market Expected to Reach $ 25.23 Bn by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand Across Industries
injection molding machine market is expected to reach USD 25.23 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global injection molding machine market is expected to reach USD 25.23 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for injection-molded plastic products in various end-use sectors
Some of the factors driving the injection moulding machine market growth are the increasing demand for plastic products in various industries such as automotive, packaging, medical, and consumer goods and the technological advancements in injection moulding machines that improve their efficiency, productivity, and quality. Moreover, the rising awareness about the environmental benefits of using plastic as a substitute for other materials and the supportive government policies and initiatives that promote the adoption of injection moulding machines is leading to injection moulding machine market development.
Market Trends and Drivers
Rising Demand for Molded Plastic Products: Injection molding machines offer a cost-effective and efficient way to produce complex plastic parts with high precision. This is driving the demand for these machines across industries.
Technological Advancements: Advancements in automation, robotics, and digitalization are leading to the development of more efficient and intelligent injection molding machines. This is improving productivity and reducing manufacturing costs.
Focus on Energy Efficiency: Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on energy-efficient injection molding machines to reduce their environmental impact and operating costs.
Growth of the Asia Pacific Market: The Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the dominant market for injection molding machines due to the presence of major manufacturing hubs in China and India.
Restraints and Challenges
Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices: The cost of raw materials used in plastic production can fluctuate significantly, impacting the profitability of injection molding operations.
Stringent Environmental Regulations: Growing environmental concerns are leading to stricter regulations on plastic use and disposal, which could pose a challenge to the market.
Growth Opportunities
Demand for Sustainable Solutions: The growing demand for sustainable solutions is creating opportunities for the development of bio-based and biodegradable plastics, which can be processed using injection molding machines.
Expansion of E-commerce: The rise of e-commerce is driving the demand for innovative and lightweight packaging solutions, which can be met by injection molding.
Advancements in Medical Plastics: Technological advancements are leading to the development of new medical devices and equipment made from high-performance plastics, which require specialized injection molding machines.
Key Market Insights
The Asia Pacific region dominated the market with a revenue share of 39.4% in 2023, driven by factors like rising healthcare demand and rapid industrialization.
In terms of clamping force, the 201-500 ton-force segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to its versatility across various industries.
Hydraulic injection molding machines continue to dominate the market, accounting for over 80% of the global revenue share in 2021, owing to their ability to handle high pressure and power.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths:
High production efficiency and precision
Wide range of applications
Versatility in handling different materials
Weaknesses:
High initial investment cost
Complex operation and maintenance
Environmental impact of plastic production
Opportunities:
Technological advancements for efficiency and sustainability
Growing demand from emerging economies
Increasing use in medical and e-commerce applications
Threats:
Fluctuations in raw material prices
Stringent environmental regulations
Competition from alternative manufacturing processes
Latest Strategic Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions
On 3 April 2022, Westec Plastics, a leading custom injection molded for the medical and biotech industries, based in U.S., announced the addition of three new Arburg two-shot injection molding machines to its production facility. These machines include two 550-ton presses and one 275-ton press. In addition, these machines have indexing platens that help rotate the mold and receive multiple shots.
On 7 October 2021, Beacon Manufacturing Group, a leading provider of custom-engineered molded products, assembled components, innovative solutions, and value-added engineering services based in U.S, announced the acquisition of Acromatic Plastics, a company that specializes in custom, high-quality injection molding, insert molding, and structural foam
Major Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global injection molding machine market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some of the major companies included in the global injection molding machine market report are:
Arburg GmbH + Co KG
Haitian International Holdings Limited
Milacron
Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Limited
Engel Austria GmbH
Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH
Chen Hsong Holdings Limited
Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd,
KraussMaffei Group
Phillips Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd.
Toyo Machinery & Metal Co., Ltd.
Ved Machinery and Electronica Plastic Machines Limited
Japan Steel Works Ltd.
Electronica Plastic Machines Limited
Segments Covered in Report
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global injection molding machine market on the basis of materials, technology, end-use, clamping force, and region:
Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Plastic
Metal
Rubber
Ceramic
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Hydraulic
Electric
Hybrid
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Packaging
Electronics
Healthcare
Others
Clamping Force Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
0-200 tons’ force
201-500 tons’ force
Above 500 tons’ force
Country scope: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA
