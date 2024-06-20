Recognized Interpretive Criteria

Additional FDA-Identified Interpretive Criteria

 

Minimum Inhibitory
Concentrations
(mcg/mL)

Disk Diffusion
(zone diameter in mm)

Pathogen

S

I

R

S

I

R

Haemophilus influenza
and parainfluenzae

M100 standard is recognized

Streptococcus pneumoniae

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Streptococcus spp β-
Hemolytic Group

≤ 1

2

≥ 4

≥ 20

17 - 19

≤ 16

Moraxella catarrhalis

≤ 1

2

≥ 4

≥ 20

17 - 19

≤ 16

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

Exception to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Enterobacterales

 