Recognized Interpretive Criteria

Additional FDA-Identified Interpretive Criteria

Minimum Inhibitory

Concentrations

(mcg/mL) Disk Diffusion

(zone diameter in mm) Pathogen S I R S I R Haemophilus influenza

and parainfluenzae M100 standard is recognized Streptococcus pneumoniae M100 standard is recognized - - - Streptococcus spp β-

Hemolytic Group ≤ 1 2 ≥ 4 ≥ 20 17 - 19 ≤ 16 Moraxella catarrhalis ≤ 1 2 ≥ 4 ≥ 20 17 - 19 ≤ 16

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

Exception to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Enterobacterales