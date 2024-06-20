Recognized Interpretive Criteria
Additional FDA-Identified Interpretive Criteria
|
|
Minimum Inhibitory
|
Disk Diffusion
|
Pathogen
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
Haemophilus influenza
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Streptococcus pneumoniae
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Streptococcus spp β-
|
≤ 1
|
2
|
≥ 4
|
≥ 20
|
17 - 19
|
≤ 16
|
Moraxella catarrhalis
|
≤ 1
|
2
|
≥ 4
|
≥ 20
|
17 - 19
|
≤ 16
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
Exception to the recognized standard of CLSI M100
For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:
Enterobacterales