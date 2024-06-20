Virginia War Memorial Grounds Will Be Covered With Red, White & Blue During 6th Annual Hill of Heroes Celebration June 28-July 12 »

Volunteers Needed To Help Install American Flags Friday, June 28. Families Invited To Enjoy Free Hill of Heroes Celebration at the Memorial Event

Saturday, June 29

For the sixth consecutive year, the hills surrounding the Virginia War Memorial in downtown Richmond will be awash in red, white and blue with more 12,000 American flags for the Memorial’s Hill of Heroes Celebration from June 28-July 12, 2024.

The flags are placed to honor and remember the nearly 12,000 Virginia men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in military service from World War II to present day and whose names are inscribed on the Memorial’s Shrines of Memory.

Volunteers from community and service organizations, local businesses, and other patriotic men, women and children are needed to assist the Virginia War Memorial staff and docents to help place the flags beginning at 8 a.m., Friday, June 28. Individuals and groups interested in placing flags can sign up at https://vawarmemorial.org/events/hill-of-heroes-flag-installation/ or contact Director of Operations Ben King at Benjamin.king@dvs.virginia.gov or by phone at 804.786.2060.

On Saturday, June 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation and corporate sponsor Altria will host the Hill of Heroes Day at The Memorial. This free family event and community celebration will feature military vehicles and demonstrations, crafts and educational activities for kids, Richmond Flying Squirrels’ characters “Nutzy” and “Nutasha,” live music, food trucks, giveaways and more. Plus, the Memorial will also host its annual Used Book Sale with hundreds of gently used books, DVDs and more on sale with proceeds going to the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.

“We invite everyone to come join us to help place the flags on the hillsides on Friday, June 28 and then bring their families and friends to Hill of Heroes Day on Saturday, June 29,” said Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle. “The sight of thousands of flags covering the Memorial grounds and blowing in the breeze is truly awe-inspiring and inspirational and will remind all of us of the tremendous sacrifices of our Virginian heroes who gave their all to protect our precious freedoms.”

The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, 23221 – just north of the Lee Bridge. Admission is free and ample free parking is available onsite. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.

The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS)

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov. Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All.

