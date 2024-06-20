Image-guided Biopsy Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis, Forecast Report, 2031
The SNS Insider report estimates the Image-guided Biopsy Market Size at USD 2390.85 million in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 5.50% to reach USD 3669.20 million by 2031.
The Image-guided biopsy market is growing due to some driving factors such as, increasing cancer diagnoses worldwide. For instance, according to Who in 2023 over 54 million suffer from cancer. This procedure plays an important role in accurately identifying various cancers, including those of the breast, lung, prostate, liver, and kidney. As cancer cases are continue to rise, the demand for image-guided biopsies is also rise. The major driver of the Image-guided Biopsy Market is Aging Population, Medical advancements have led to a longer average lifespan globally. This larger population segment has different age-related cancers. As people live longer, the chances of cellular mutatsions leading to cancer increase. Lifestyle Changes, Modern lifestyles involve factors that leading to cancer risk. These include tobacco use, unhealthy diets, lack of physical activity, and environmental exposures. The growing cases of obesity is linked to an increased risk of several cancers.
These factors rising global cancer burden globally. Image-guided biopsies offer a precise and minimally invasive method for obtaining tissue samples for cancer diagnosis. This accuracy is important for selecting the most effective treatment course for each patient. With the growing number of cancer cases, the demand for these biopsies is increasing.
List of Image-guided Biopsy Companies Profiled in Report:
• Ethicon Endo-Surgery
• Intact Medical Corporation
• Galini SRL
• Hologic Inc.
• Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
• C. R. Bard Inc.
• Becton and Dickinson Company
• Argon Medical Devices
• Cook Medical Incorporated
• Encapsule Medical Devices LLC
Recent Developments
February 2020, NeoDynamics AB, introduced new tool the fight against breast cancer. Their innovative pulse biopsy system, dubbed NeoNavia, promised to revolutionize breast cancer diagnosis.
Key Market Segmentation
By Process:
• Vacuum Assisted Biopsy
• Core Needle
• Fine Needle
By Image Guided Technology:
• MRI
• Ultrasound
• Mammography
• CT
• X-Ray
By End User:
• Hospitals And Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Research and Academic Institutes
Segment Analysis
By Image Guided Technology: MRI dominated the Image-guided biopsy market with high market share in 2023 due to the entire procedure can be completed within an hour, which is faster than traditional surgical biopsies. Also, it minimizes patient discomfort due to its less invasive nature. MRI technology gives high-quality images without using ionizing radiation, its a major benefit compared to X-ray techniques. This technique can be performed using either vacuum-assisted devices or core needle techniques, catering to different diagnostic needs.
These factors like, speed, minimal invasiveness, radiation-free imaging, and versatility make MRI-guided biopsy a better choice for both healthcare providers and patients.
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the Image-guided Biopsy Market with high market share in 2023. North America dominated the market due to several factors such as the region have several leading medical device companies. These firms drive innovation and ensure a continue supply of cutting-edge biopsy technologies. North Americans have high per capita healthcare spending, allowing for larger adoption of these advanced devices. The region have new diagnostic techniques, which leading to the growth of the market.
The Asia-Pacific region is have rise in the biopsy device market. This is driven by several factors such as the region has a rapidly growing elderly population, a demographic more susceptible to age-related cancers. Also, countries like China, India, and Australia have concern about the increasing cancer rate. Asia-Pacific is highly investing in improving its healthcare infrastructure, making these life-saving biopsy devices more accessible to a larger population.
Key Takeaways:
• The report clarifies that the increasing number of cancer diagnoses worldwide is a major driver of the market.
• The report acknowledges that the aging population is another key driver. As people live longer, the risk of cancer increases due to cellular mutations.
• The report highlights that modern lifestyles, including tobacco use, unhealthy diets, lack of exercise, and environmental exposure, contribute to cancer risk.
• The report emphasizes that image-guided biopsies offer a precise and minimally invasive method for obtaining tissue samples, leading to more accurate diagnoses and better treatment selection.
• The report clarifies that MRI is the leading image-guided technology due to its speed, minimal invasiveness, lack of radiation, and versatility.
• The report highlights that North America dominates the market due to the presence of leading medical device companies, high healthcare spending, and early adoption of new technologies.
• The Asia-Pacific region is showing significant growth due to its aging population, rising cancer rates, and improving healthcare infrastructure.
