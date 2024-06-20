New LAX Port Director Andrew H. Douglas Sworn in During Change of Command Ceremony

The Change of Command Ceremony is steeped in CBP tradition, and features the transferal of the CBP guidon from the Acting Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner to the Port Director to symbolize the conveyance and assumption of command.

LOS ANGELES—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) hosted a Change of Command Ceremony to formally instate Andrew H. Douglas as Area Port Director for the Los Angeles International Airport in the Office of Field Operations, Tuesday.

The Area Port of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) encompasses port operations at LAX and the Ontario, Las Vegas Harry Reid, John Wayne, San Bernardino, Palm Springs, and Van Nuys airports, five express consignment facilities, an international mail facility, a deferred inspection office, and general aviation and air cargo operations at numerous facilities in Southern California.

LAX is third busiest international airport in the country. In fiscal year 2023, the Area Port of LAX processed over 10,286,000 international travelers, a 39% increase from the 7,379,000 processed the year before.

“Throughout the years, Andrew has grown tremendously, gaining knowledge and experience that makes him an exceptional leader, which is why I’m confident that there’s no one better suited to be the Area Port Director here at LAX,” said Jennifer De La O, Acting Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations.

CBP senior leadership, stakeholders, colleagues, family, and friends attended the event held at Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, California.

“Andrew is a leader with confidence, humility, and a great sense of humor and he is absolutely the right person for the job,” highlighted Cheryl M. Davies, Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “As the LAX Area Port Director, Andrew brings a renewed focus on enforcement, facilitation, and collaboration.”

“I’m keenly aware of the responsibilities that come with this position, and I pledge to uphold the values of integrity, professionalism, and excellence that define our agency,” said Area Port Director Douglas. “Together, we will continue to safeguard our borders, facilitate lawful trade and travel, and protect our communities from threats both foreign and domestic.”

“As we move forward, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to service, always mindful of the impact our actions have on the lives of those we serve. Together we will confront the challenges that lie ahead with courage, resilience, and determination.”

In his new capacity, Area Port Director Douglas oversees LAX international passenger and air cargo operations and agricultural compliance. He is responsible for managing all operational and administrative aspects of port security and trade facilitation.

Area Port Director Douglas began his Federal career as an Immigration Inspector with the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service in Nogales, Arizona, and has broad leadership experience at throughout CBP.

Most recently, he served as Assistant Director for Field Operations, Border Security, in the Detroit Field Office, where he provided operational oversight of seven major Ports of Entry; Acting Director of the National Vetting Center, where he led efforts to streamline intelligence to inform operational decisions; Acting Area Port Director for the El Paso Port of Entry, where he oversaw operations and enforcement activities of eight CBP facilities in the City of El Paso, Texas; and Acting Area Port Director for the Laredo Port of Entry, where he oversaw all enforcement operations at the busiest inland commercial crossing in United States.

Mr. Douglas was previously appointed as Area Port Director, Port Huron, Michigan, with responsibility for overseeing the Blue Water Bridge border crossing, the fourth busiest commercial land border crossing by volume, and leading intelligence and targeting operations in collaboration with partner agencies, which resulted in a 25 percent increase in narcotics seizures and an 11 percent increase in criminal arrests.

oMr. Douglas has an Associate of Science Degree in General Studies from Brigham Young University in Rexburg, Idaho and is a graduate of the CBP Leadership Institute.