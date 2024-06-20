Aerovate Therapeutics Investors: Investigation on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aerovate” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVTE) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Aerovate investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics are down 90.1% following the release of poor top line results from its Phase 2b portion of IMPAHCT evaluating AV-101 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company violated any securities laws in the lead up to this announcement.

