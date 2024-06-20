ALTIMMUNE, INC. INVESTORS: Pending Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ALT Securities Fraud Class Action; Stockholders Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) securities between December 1, 2023 and April 26, 2024. Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is pemvidutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) agonist for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis. GLP-1 agonists are medications that help lower blood sugar levels and promote weight loss.



The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Allegations that Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Misled Investors Regarding the Viability and Efficacy of its Weight Loss Drug

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Altimmune overstated the potential for pemvidutide to stand out from competing GLP-1 agonists based on the drug’s efficacy and tolerability results observed in the MOMENTUM Trial; (ii) accordingly, the MOMENTUM Trial results were less significant to pemvidutide’s clinical, commercial, and competitive prospects than defendants had led investors to believe; and (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, defendants had overstated Altimmune’s prospects for finding a strategic partner to develop pemvidutide.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 13, 2024, Kerrisdale Capital published a report alleging that “a deeper examination of Altimmune’s data reveals a drug with little chance of competing against either the approved incumbents or the other GLP-1 agonists progressing through clinical trials.” On this news, Altimmune’s stock price fell $1.94 per share, or 18.65%, to close at $8.46 per share on February 13, 2024.

Then, on April 29, 2024, Bloomberg published an article entitled “Altimmune Down as Guggenheim Sees Overhang in No Partnership,” reporting that “Guggenheim Securities downgraded [Altimmune’s] stock to neutral from buy saying [a] partnership for the biotech’s lead asset pemvidutide look[s] ‘increasingly unlikely.’” On this news, Altimmune’s stock price fell $0.87 per share, or 11.98%, to close at $6.39 per share on April 29, 2024.

