SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW TO BE A SMASH WITH PREMIUM TINNED FISH FROM SEASON
Season Showcases Premium Collection of Tinned Fish at the Summer Fancy Food Show, Redefining Health and Lifestyle Goals with Flavor & ConvenienceNEW YORK, NY, US, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on a culinary journey at this year's Summer Fancy Food Show with Season's exciting lineup of premium tinned fish, featuring skinless & boneless sardines, mackerel, anchovies, herring, and yellowfin tuna fillets. Rooted in a century-old tradition of sourcing and tinning the finest from the sea, Season blends heritage with innovation and a commitment to sustainability. More than seafood, Season embodies a lifestyle promoting wellness through informed choices.
"This year marks a pivotal chapter for Season," said Sara Kelly, Marketing Manager. "We're focused on delivering exciting new innovations while celebrating our heritage with a refreshed logo and packaging that embodies our premium lineup of products."
Attendees of the Fancy Food Show will savor the "SMASHing" flavors that define Season's latest collection, aimed at promoting wellness through nutrition and taste. Short for “Season’s Mackerel, Anchovies, Sardines & Herring”, the SMASH campaign raises awareness of the convenience and health benefits of tinned fish. In addition to the current lineup, Season will be introducing its new Premium Jarred Yellowfin Tuna Fillets, complementing its renowned selection of omega-3-rich small fish. Each product adheres to Season's rigorous standards, ensuring superior flavor and sustainability from sea to table.
The iconic Sea Maiden, symbolizing generations of female fishmongers, stands as a testament to Season's heritage and commitment to quality. Show guests can also preview Season's refreshed brand identity, including a modernized logo and packaging design.
Beyond delivering exceptional fish, Season aims to enrich lives with every tin and jar, embodying its legacy in households nationwide. Each bite of their boneless, skinless sardines reflects a dedication to sustainability and a vision for a healthier future.
Season will join the Summer Fancy Food Show at Jacob Javits Center in New York City June 23 to 25, 2024 at Booth 2867. For additional information about Season, explore their website online and follow the brand's journey @seasonbrandofficial on Instagram.
Season's products are available for purchase online and at retailers nationwide, including Costco, Walmart, and Whole Foods.
# # #
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Season and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here