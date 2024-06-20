Recover Physical Therapy's Comprehensive Approach to Rehabilitation
The goal is to provide the highest quality of care through a variety of specialized techniques and therapies.”SLIDELL, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recover Physical Therapy, led by Chaise Bennett, is committed to providing a broad range of therapeutic services designed to address various conditions and enhance patients' quality of life. Recover Physical Therapy specializes in treating a wide array of conditions, offering state-of-the-art treatments and therapies tailored to individual needs.
— Chaise Bennett
Conditions Treated:
Recover Physical Therapy addresses a multitude of conditions, including but not limited to post-surgical rehabilitation, sports injuries, joint replacements, rotator cuff tears, arthroscopic surgeries, and musculoskeletal pain. Specific areas of focus include low back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, wrist and hand pain, elbow pain, knee pain, foot and ankle pain, TMJ dysfunction, migraines, tension headaches, whiplash, motor vehicle collision injuries, and work-related injuries.
Dry Needling:
Dry needling is employed for musculoskeletal conditions such as tension headaches, neck and back pain, tennis elbow, and plantar fasciitis. This technique is similar to acupuncture and involves specially designed protocols to effectively address these conditions.
Chaise Bennett states, "Dry needling has proven to be a valuable tool in our therapeutic arsenal. It allows for precise targeting of pain points and contributes significantly to patient recovery."
Balance Training:
Balance training is essential for patients experiencing frequent falls or those with a fear of falling. This training is designed to improve stability and prevent future falls, enhancing overall safety and mobility.
Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization (IASTM):
IASTM is a gentle technique used to reduce scar tissue formation, decrease pain, and improve range of motion. This method is instrumental in addressing chronic pain and enhancing patient mobility.
"Instrument assisted soft tissue mobilization is a cornerstone of our practice. It provides a non-invasive approach to manage pain and restore function," remarks Bennett.
Spinal Manipulation:
Spinal manipulation is offered for patients who might otherwise seek chiropractic care. Dr. Bennett is specialized in this area, providing relief for headaches, neck pain, mid-back pain, and low back pain through precise manipulation techniques.
Work Screenings:
Work screenings are tailored to job-specific requirements. These screenings determine if potential hires have pre-existing limitations that may hinder their ability to perform required duties. This service is crucial for employers seeking to ensure the safety and efficiency of their workforce.
McKenzie Method:
The McKenzie Method® of Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy® (MDT), developed by New Zealand Physiotherapist Robin McKenzie, is an internationally acclaimed method for assessing and treating spinal and extremity pain. This method has been utilized globally for over 30 years and is a key component of the services offered at Recover Physical Therapy.
"The McKenzie Method® is integral to our approach, providing a structured and effective way to diagnose and treat various musculoskeletal conditions," says Bennett.
Manual Therapy:
Manual therapy, also known as manipulative therapy, is a physical treatment used primarily by physical therapists and physiotherapists to treat musculoskeletal pain and disability. This therapy includes kneading and manipulation of muscles, joint mobilization, and joint manipulation.
"Manual therapy allows for hands-on treatment that directly addresses the source of pain and discomfort, facilitating quicker and more effective recovery," Bennett notes.
Innovative and Patient-Centered Care:
Recover Physical Therapy is dedicated to offering innovative and patient-centered care. The clinic's comprehensive approach ensures that each patient receives personalized treatment plans that cater to their specific needs and conditions. This commitment to excellence is evident in the wide range of services provided, all designed to promote optimal health and well-being.
Chaise Bennett emphasizes, "The goal is to provide the highest quality of care through a variety of specialized techniques and therapies. By addressing the unique needs of each patient, we aim to facilitate their recovery and improve their quality of life."
