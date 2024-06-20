Digital Isolator Market Size Worth USD 4.28 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid growth of the renewable energy sector including solar and wind power is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.83 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.0%, Market Trends –Rising demand for digital isolators in Asia Pacific ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital isolator market size was USD Billion 1.83 in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for signal integrity and noise protection in electronic systems is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Digital isolators allow digital signals to pass and electrically isolate the channels. The isolation components enhance the system's value by providing more functionality and guaranteeing the system's secure functioning. Multiple power domains can coexist with the help of digital isolators, and delicate circuits are kept safe from switching circuits. The strongest defense is offered by digital isolators with reinforced isolation and specifically enhanced digital isolators with internal dual isolation barriers. This level of durability is necessary for industrial and power grid equipment that runs at high working voltages for extended periods of time in the field to lower expenses for upkeep and downtime. A developing industry trend is universal robots and systems. The same module may occasionally be utilized both in areas that can be accessed by human operators and far inside a system, away from human interaction. In addition, low power, current, and heat generation are critical for reinforced digital isolators. Heat deteriorates isolation barriers and puts stress on the materials. Moreover, secret to dependable digital isolation is low heat generation brought on by power saving.

The latest market intelligence study, called “Global Digital Isolator Market Forecast to 2028,” jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global Digital Isolator market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report’s contents to make improved business decisions. The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources.

To avail Sample Copy of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2359

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The renewable energy segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global digital isolator market during the forecast period. This is attributed to digital isolators becoming increasingly necessary due to the increased use of energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar power. Digital isolators are used in systems that generate electricity to create isolation among the systems in charge of power generation and the systems that regulate it.

The Silicon Dioxide (SiO2)-based segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global digital isolator market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of SiO2-based digital isolation devices as an insulating substance to provide electrical isolation in digital circuits. SiO2-based devices have benefits such as good voltage isolation, minimal power usage, and small size. These isolators protect signal integrity and dependability, which makes these useful in noise-sensitive and safety-critical applications.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global digital isolator market in 2022 owing to rising demand of digital isolator for industrial automation. Isolation devices that guarantee insulation and stop noise transmission are necessary to assure the security and dependability of factory automation systems.

On 3 March 2020, Texas Instruments (TI) unveiled the first digital isolator in the market that is qualified by the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC)-Q100 standard's Grade 0 ambient operating temperature criteria. The ISO7741E-Q1 enables temperatures up to the maximum Grade 0 temperature of 150°C. In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) systems, the new isolator allows engineers to safeguard low-voltage circuitry more effectively from high-voltage events and avoid the need to design cooling systems to reduce temperatures to below 125°C.

The leading contenders in the global Digital Isolator market are listed below:

Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, Inc., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Infineon Technologies, Questex LLC, EFY Group, Broadcom Inc., Vicor Corporation, National Instruments Corp, NXP Semiconductors, and Silicon Laboratories

Request Customization In The Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2359

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital isolator market on the basis of isolation type, data rate, channel, insulating material, application, end-use, and region:

Isolation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Capacitive Coupling

Giant Magneto-Resistive (GMR) Isolation

Magnetic Coupling

Optical Isolation

Others

Data Rate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Up to 25 Mbps

25-75 Mbps

Above 75 Mbps

Others

Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Single-Channel Digital Isolators

Multi-Channel Digital Isolators

Insulating Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Silicon Dioxide (Sio2) Based

Polyimide Based

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Direct Current (DC)/DC Converters

CAN Isolations

Gate Drivers

Analog to Digital Converters

Universal Serial Bus (USB) and Other Communications Ports

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Automotive

Telecommunications

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Renewable Energy

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Regional Outlook of the Digital Isolator Market

The global Digital Isolator market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Digital Isolator market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Browse The Full Digital Isolator Market Report Description, Along With The Tocs And List Of Facts And Figures @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-isolator-market

Key reasons to buy the Global Digital Isolator Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Digital Isolator market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Click Here To Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2359

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

virtual power plant market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-power-plant-market

blockchain technology in bfsi market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-technology-in-bfsi-market

artificial intelligence in the education sector market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-the-education-sector-market

cold storage construction market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cold-storage-construction-market

construction equipment rental market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/construction-equipment-rental-market

seed processing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/seed-processing-market

operating room management solutions market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operating-room-management-solutions-market

food tech market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-tech-market

healthcare business intelligence market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-business-intelligence-market

marble market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/marble-market



About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.