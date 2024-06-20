Qlik Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms for Fourteenth Consecutive Year

Qlik views its consistent innovation and AI advancements across its data and analytics solutions as central to accelerating enterprise AI adoption

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms. This marks the fourteenth consecutive year Qlik has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant, based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.



The recognition underscores a commitment to providing top-tier analytics solutions, including significant advancements in AI and the integration of both internally developed and acquired technologies, according to Qlik. A complimentary copy of the full report will be available for download here on Monday, 24 June.

“Our consistent recognition as a Leader by Gartner highlights our relentless dedication to innovation, helping our customers to capture the opportunity that AI presents,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “We equip businesses with the analytics tools they need to harness AI effectively, transforming data into competitive advantage.”

AI-Driven Analytics: Qlik has integrated AI-based descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. This helps businesses accelerate decision-making processes and derive deeper insights from their data.

Qlik has integrated AI-based descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. This helps businesses accelerate decision-making processes and derive deeper insights from their data. Predictive AI with Qlik AutoML ® : Qlik AutoML offers a simple, code-free way for analytics teams to train models, make predictions, and plan decisions, catering to the 90% of enterprise use cases that don’t require deep data science expertise.

Qlik AutoML offers a simple, code-free way for analytics teams to train models, make predictions, and plan decisions, catering to the 90% of enterprise use cases that don’t require deep data science expertise. Ease of Use: Qlik Cloud's early adoption of large language models (LLMs) integration, including BERT and third-party LLMs, enables users of all skill levels to ask questions of their analysis and receive contextual answers, enhancing the user experience.

Qlik Cloud's early adoption of large language models (LLMs) integration, including BERT and third-party LLMs, enables users of all skill levels to ask questions of their analysis and receive contextual answers, enhancing the user experience. Enterprise Data Governance: The introduction of customer-managed keys and advanced data encryption ensures full control over data within Qlik Cloud. This feature supports regulatory compliance and security standards across various industries, including government, healthcare, and automotive.

The introduction of customer-managed keys and advanced data encryption ensures full control over data within Qlik Cloud. This feature supports regulatory compliance and security standards across various industries, including government, healthcare, and automotive. Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with cloud leaders like AWS and Google Cloud, alongside partnerships with system integrators such as Accenture and Cognizant, ensure easy access to essential data for analytics in the cloud, enhancing overall platform utility.



"With Qlik, we've been able to uncover critical trends and insights across our operations, significantly improving decision-making and efficiency," said Dave Elliott, Global Head of Data & Analytics at Mayborn Group. "Qlik's powerful analytics and AI capabilities have transformed our data into a strategic asset, driving better outcomes across the board."

"We believe our position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in data analytics,” said Brendan Grady, General Manager of Qlik’s Analytics Business Unit. “I’m equally excited about our new Qlik Answers offering, which leverages generative AI to deliver fully explainable insights from the vast, largely untapped unstructured data within enterprises.”

Qlik views its strategic acquisitions, including Talend and Kyndi, as significantly bolstering its data integration and AI capabilities. The launch of Qlik Staige, combined with new Microsoft Fabric and AWS Bedrock connectors, underscores Qlik's commitment to innovation. These advancements enable enterprises to leverage AI-driven analytics across various platforms, enhancing their ability to derive value from their data and AI. With Qlik’s powerful data-to-decision workflow and its cloud-agnostic solutions, enterprises can confidently navigate a multi-cloud environment.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms: Kurt Schlegel, Anirudh Ganeshan, David Pidsley, Julian Sun, Georgia O'Callaghan, Christopher Long, Kevin Quinn, Fay Fei, Edgar Macari, Jamie O'Brien, June 20, 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and data management. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML solutions, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

© 2024 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Contact:

Keith Parker

keith.parker@qlik.com

512-367-2884