Silanes Market to Reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.6% |Emergen Research

Rising demand for silanes in the construction industry is one of the major factors driving Silanes market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 2.90 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Increasing need for silanes in the automotive industry ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global silanes market size was USD 2.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for silanes in the construction industry is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. Silane is an organic molecule made up of silicon and hydrogen atoms, which is a colorless gas that is very flammable and explosive. Silane is thermally stable, which means it can resist high temperatures without losing its adhesive characteristics. The ability to protect against environmental factors and reduce maintenance costs makes silanes valuable components in the construction and maintenance of buildings and infrastructure. In addition, rising demand for silanes in the automotive industry is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. NXT and NXT Z45 silanes enable the production of tires with low rolling resistance required for improved fuel efficiency while not compromising wet traction.

The Silanes market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report’s authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry. The gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and the individual growth rates of these companies have also been ascertained in this section. Our team has accurately predicted the future market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using several analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Silanes business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

ADM, Dow, Evonik, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG, Gelest Inc., Siltech Corporation, Gantrade Corporation, Air Liquide, PCC Rokita SpóÅka Akcyjna, United Chemical Company, Abcr GmbH Germany, Tokyo Chemical Industry (India) Pvt. Ltd, WD-40, JNC Corporation, Rain Carbon Inc., Elkem ASA, Fox Chemicals GmbH, and Kenrich Petrochemicals, Inc

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The functional silanes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global silanes market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for functional silanes since these also help to improve adhesion of coatings, adhesives, and sealants to substrates, which is essential in industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics. Functional silanes can link two materials with different characteristics together, results in improving mechanical properties of the composite. In addition, functional silanes are widely utilized in adhesives and coatings industries as coupling agents, adhesion promoters, crosslinkers, primers, and water scavengers. Moreover, these are used to modify properties of materials, resulting in improved performance characteristics.

The construction industry segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global silanes market during the forecast period. This is due to rising use of silanes in the construction industry as waterproofing agents, concrete sealers, and bonding agents. In addition, improve structure durability by minimizing water penetration, lowering maintenance costs, and enhancing building lifetime. Silanes also aid in the adhesion of paints and sealants to various substrates, resulting in higher overall construction quality.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global silanes market in 2022 due to rising demand for silanes in construction and automotive sectors in countries such as India and China. In addition, rising strategic initiatives taken by major companies is another key factor driving market revenue growth of this region. For instance, on 7 August 2023, Evonik Lanxing Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., one of the world's leading specialty chemical companies, expanded and began production at its rubber silane factory in China. The expanded factory is specifically intended to address the global tire and rubber industry's rising demand for sustainable solutions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global silanes market on the basis of product type, functionality, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion,; 2019-2032)

Functional Silanes

Alkyl Silanes

Vinyl Silanes

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion,; 2019-2032)

Coupling Agents

Crosslinking Agents

Hydrophobic Agents

Surface Modifiers

Reducing Agents

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion,; 2019-2032)

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Chemical Industry

Consumer Goods

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion,; 2019-2032)

Direct Sales

Distributors/Wholesalers

Online Retail

Others

The global Silanes market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Silanes business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

