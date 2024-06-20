Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market Set for Significant Growth Driven by Environmental Concerns and Water Scarcity
Discover how global health and environmental concerns are driving significant growth in the wastewater recovery systems market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wastewater recovery systems market size was USD 37.28 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Amid growing global health and environmental concerns, the wastewater recovery systems market is experiencing substantial growth. This surge is driven by increased water scarcity, rising urbanization and industrialization, and a strong inclination towards green industries.
Market Drivers
The rising demand for water conservation and efficient water management practices, coupled with substantial investments from both governments and private sectors, is fueling market growth. New water resource management technologies and heightened awareness of wastewater treatment are also significant contributors. According to the United Nations, around 650 million people lack access to clean drinking water, and one in three people do not have improved sanitation, leading to numerous infectious diseases and premature deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that poor water quality and sanitation contribute to 88% of deaths from such diseases, affecting around 900 children under five daily.
Technological Advancements and Investments
Technologies like filtration, reverse osmosis, and clarification are crucial in producing clean water. Reduced membrane costs and increased operational efficiency are facilitating the expansion of these technologies. Investments by governments and private industries are further promoting market growth.
Market Restraints
However, high investment and maintenance costs pose significant challenges. Setting up wastewater systems requires considerable capital, making it less accessible for poorer economies. According to Samco Technologies, a wastewater treatment solution with a 150,000 Gallons Per Day (GPD) capacity can cost between USD 500,000 and USD 1.5 million, including design, engineering, equipment, installation, and startup costs.
Market Segment Insights
Treatment Types:
Membrane Filtration: This segment held the largest revenue share in 2022, thanks to its efficiency in separating extracts at ambient temperatures more effectively than conventional methods.
Reverse Osmosis (RO): Gaining popularity, RO technology is increasingly adopted for its ability to produce clean, pure, and hygienic water.
Ion Exchange Resin Systems: Expected to grow rapidly, these systems are essential for various separation, purification, and decontamination processes.
Applications:
Food and Beverages: This segment dominated the market in 2022 due to high water consumption in the beverage industry, particularly alcohol production in India. Technological advancements are improving wastewater recovery in this sector.
Oil and Gas: Predicted to grow the fastest, driven by environmental concerns and the need to extract clean water from industrial waste. For instance, BP increased its expenditure on oil and gas projects to USD 500 million in August 2022 to enhance natural gas production.
End-Use:
Municipal: This segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, primarily due to its extensive use in agriculture, which demands significant water resources.
Industrial: Expected to grow rapidly, this segment benefits from stricter regulations and technological advancements like bioremediation and ozone treatment. Industrial wastewater is becoming a viable source of reusable water and other resources.
Wastewater Recovery Systems Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global wastewater recovery systems market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective wastewater recovery systems.
Xylem
3M
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Aquatech International LLC
Veolia
DuPont
Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
Siemens
General Electrics
Moog, Inc
Wastewater Recovery Systems Latest Industry News
On 20 September 2023, Xylem Inc., which is a leading global water technology company, and LORENTZ, the German solar water pump manufacturer, announced they will enter into a distribution agreement to expand the availability of solar-powered pumping systems, globally. These sustainable pumping solutions are commonly used in agriculture, irrigation, and drinking water applications, enabling water managers to address decarbonization goals while reducing operating costs.
In August 2023, Veolia North America, a national leader in delivering environmental services in water, waste and energy, received, through its affiliates in the U.S., the top ranking in an annual listing of the largest U.S. environmental services companies compiled by Engineering News Record.
Wastewater Recovery Systems Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global wastewater recovery systems market on the basis of treatment type, application, technology, end-use, and region:
Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Reverse osmosis
Ultra-filtration
Ion exchange resin systems
Membrane filtration
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Food and beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Oil and gas
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Chlorination
Sludge management technology
Electrocoagulation and electro-oxidation
Industrial demineralization
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Municipal
Industrial
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
ASEAN Countries
Oceania
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Israel
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of MEA
