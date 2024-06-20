Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market Set for Significant Growth Driven by Environmental Concerns and Water Scarcity

Emergen Research Logo

Discover how global health and environmental concerns are driving significant growth in the wastewater recovery systems market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wastewater recovery systems market size was USD 37.28 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Amid growing global health and environmental concerns, the wastewater recovery systems market is experiencing substantial growth. This surge is driven by increased water scarcity, rising urbanization and industrialization, and a strong inclination towards green industries.

Market Drivers

The rising demand for water conservation and efficient water management practices, coupled with substantial investments from both governments and private sectors, is fueling market growth. New water resource management technologies and heightened awareness of wastewater treatment are also significant contributors. According to the United Nations, around 650 million people lack access to clean drinking water, and one in three people do not have improved sanitation, leading to numerous infectious diseases and premature deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that poor water quality and sanitation contribute to 88% of deaths from such diseases, affecting around 900 children under five daily.

Technological Advancements and Investments

Technologies like filtration, reverse osmosis, and clarification are crucial in producing clean water. Reduced membrane costs and increased operational efficiency are facilitating the expansion of these technologies. Investments by governments and private industries are further promoting market growth.

Market Restraints

However, high investment and maintenance costs pose significant challenges. Setting up wastewater systems requires considerable capital, making it less accessible for poorer economies. According to Samco Technologies, a wastewater treatment solution with a 150,000 Gallons Per Day (GPD) capacity can cost between USD 500,000 and USD 1.5 million, including design, engineering, equipment, installation, and startup costs.

Market Segment Insights

Treatment Types:

Membrane Filtration: This segment held the largest revenue share in 2022, thanks to its efficiency in separating extracts at ambient temperatures more effectively than conventional methods.

Reverse Osmosis (RO): Gaining popularity, RO technology is increasingly adopted for its ability to produce clean, pure, and hygienic water.

Ion Exchange Resin Systems: Expected to grow rapidly, these systems are essential for various separation, purification, and decontamination processes.

Applications:

Food and Beverages: This segment dominated the market in 2022 due to high water consumption in the beverage industry, particularly alcohol production in India. Technological advancements are improving wastewater recovery in this sector.

Oil and Gas: Predicted to grow the fastest, driven by environmental concerns and the need to extract clean water from industrial waste. For instance, BP increased its expenditure on oil and gas projects to USD 500 million in August 2022 to enhance natural gas production.

End-Use:

Municipal: This segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, primarily due to its extensive use in agriculture, which demands significant water resources.

Industrial: Expected to grow rapidly, this segment benefits from stricter regulations and technological advancements like bioremediation and ozone treatment. Industrial wastewater is becoming a viable source of reusable water and other resources.

Wastewater Recovery Systems Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global wastewater recovery systems market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective wastewater recovery systems.

Xylem

3M

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Aquatech International LLC

Veolia

DuPont

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Siemens

General Electrics

Moog, Inc

Wastewater Recovery Systems Latest Industry News

On 20 September 2023, Xylem Inc., which is a leading global water technology company, and LORENTZ, the German solar water pump manufacturer, announced they will enter into a distribution agreement to expand the availability of solar-powered pumping systems, globally. These sustainable pumping solutions are commonly used in agriculture, irrigation, and drinking water applications, enabling water managers to address decarbonization goals while reducing operating costs.

In August 2023, Veolia North America, a national leader in delivering environmental services in water, waste and energy, received, through its affiliates in the U.S., the top ranking in an annual listing of the largest U.S. environmental services companies compiled by Engineering News Record.

Wastewater Recovery Systems Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global wastewater recovery systems market on the basis of treatment type, application, technology, end-use, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Reverse osmosis

Ultra-filtration

Ion exchange resin systems

Membrane filtration

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Oil and gas

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Chlorination

Sludge management technology

Electrocoagulation and electro-oxidation

Industrial demineralization

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Municipal

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

