Restore+Revive Tech Startup Launches the World’s First Guided, Topical Bible Journaling App and Paper Journaling System
The innovative new app helps Christians experience wholeness, joy and purpose by Journaling with God Daily.
Our app is a solution for the millions of Christians who long to feel closer to God, as well as those who feel lost, struggle with fear, or find it hard to pray.”LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restore+Revive is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking daily guided Bible journaling app and paper journaling system. This first-of-its-kind journaling program makes it simple for individuals to cultivate a lifestyle of wholeness, peace and purpose with a user-friendly journaling app that encourages time with God.
“We are truly humbled by the response and feedback we’ve received from our users. We believe nothing is more valuable than spending quality time with God. It was our aim to create an integrated paper and app-based journaling system that seamlessly works together so that whether one is at home or on the go, there’s no interruption in daily study,” states Telisha Ortiz, the founder and CEO of Restore+Revive Journal.
A First-of-its-kind
The world’s first Bible journaling program that is topical and comprehensive, the Restore+Revive app provides an immersive Bible journaling experience featuring daily reflections, in-depth study sessions, and weekly community reviews. Currently, users can access a library of over 76 comprehensive life topics and enjoy the ease of simply talking to text their journal entries.
The app is a solution for the millions of Christians who long to feel closer to God, as well as those who feel lost or struggle with fear, find it hard to pray, or who believe journaling would be helpful but assume it’s too complicated.
Jerry Glenn, a busy CEO who longed to feel closer to God was originally skeptical of a Bible journaling app but was soon converted. “Going through the Fear Not series really caused me to reach deep within myself. Each day brought a new verse and questions to meditate and answer. By the end of the series I felt closer to God, I had become more familiar with Bible verses and had a better understanding of who I am."
A Comprehensive Bible Journaling App
Restore+Revivie app and paper journals are meticulously and lovingly crafted to help users integrate biblical principles into their daily lives through interactive experiences including:
- Topical Studies: Comprehensive and in-depth explorations of life topics presented verse-by-verse, daily.
- Daily Prompts: Three daily prompts encouraging scripture-based reflections with an opportunity to easily voice-text a journal entry.
- Encrypted Data - Entries are private, encrypted, and never shared.
- Weekly Online Review Sessions: Conclude the week’s study with an enriching small group review session led by a licensed counselor.
- Comprehensive Commentary: In-app verse-by-verse insights to deepen understanding and nurture spiritual growth.
- Master Classes: Expert-led, Bible-based sessions on various life topics.
- Paper Journals: Beautifully designed journals for those who prefer a tactile experience.
- Print On-Demand - R+R is developing the ability for users to have their journals privately printed and shipped to them.
As a pastor, I have found the Restore+Revive Journal to be incredibly helpful. What’s often missing from daily Bible studies is an opportunity to jot down how I’m currently feeling. Adding this step to daily Bible reading, within the app, has opened up a new level of God’s Word. I’m able to read my thoughts from the previous days and consider how God is working in my life,” shares Pastor Bob Garvey of Willow Street Methodist Church in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Amy Ellis is a physical therapist who enjoyed her Restore+Revive Journal experience so much that she signed up to be a weekly small group facilitator. “I absolutely love the Restore + Revive Bible journal lessons. My life has been forever changed,” Ellis states. “As I studied, each card communicated and revealed to me truths that I had not seen before. The depth of Biblical knowledge from Restore +Revive has greatly blessed and in the weekly review sessions, I am able to witness others growing in their understanding of the Lord on each subject.”
About Restore+Revive Journal
Founded in 2023, Restore+Revive Journal is the world’s first topical guided Bible journaling app. Founded by Telisha Ortiz, R+R was conceived during a profoundly difficult season where Dr. Ortiz found herself overcome with fear, doubt and worry that required her to depend on God like never before. After conducting an in-depth study on fear throughout every verse in the Bible, her insights and guidance soon became sought after by friends and family, leading to the creation of the Restore+Revive paper journals, followed by the interactive app. Today, thousands of Christians use Restore+Revive Journal daily as a Bible study and devotional tool to align their minds with Christ and fulfill God's purpose for their lives. Restore+Revive offers a safe space for personal reflection, beginning with a daily scripture and followed by three thoughtful journal prompts. Users can enhance their entries with photos and drawings and participate in weekly group review sessions led by a licensed therapist. Journals can also be printed and discreetly bound for personal use. With over 76 guided Bible topics and new topics added monthly, Restore+Revive helps individuals journal their way to wholeness, peace, and harmony with God, themselves, and others. For more information and to get started with the Restore+Revive Journal, visit www.restorerevive.me.
MEDIA CONTACT: Anita S. Lane
RESTORE+REVIVE JOURNAL
anita@senseicommunications.com
Restore+Revive Bible App + Paper Journaling System