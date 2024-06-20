Redwood Services Welcomes New Chief Marketing Officer

Key addition to executive team will lead strategic growth and marketing initiatives.



MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Services (“Redwood”), a home services firm focused on investing in leading residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services companies in growing U.S. markets, announced today Raj Midha will be joining the Redwood Partner Support team as Chief Marketing Officer. Midha is a seasoned strategy and marketing executive with 15 years of experience in the home services industry.

“I worked directly with Raj at ServiceMaster from 2009 to 2018; and I watched him serve in various leadership roles across general management, marketing, strategy, sales, and product development across multiple business units. I believe Raj is one of the most talented strategy and marketing executives in the home services industry,” said Richard Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Redwood Services.

Since its inception in 2020, Redwood has grown significantly – with 15 Partner Companies featuring some of the highest performing residential HVAC and plumbing companies totaling 1,700 employees across the United States. Midha will be responsible for enhancing Redwood’s national marketing strategy and supporting Redwood’s 15 Partners’ marketing initiatives.

“Richard and I worked together at ServiceMaster for 9 years. I cheered him on, including serving as an advisor, when he launched Redwood in 2020,” said Midha. “Redwood’s explosive growth over the last four years is a result of Richard and John Conway’s thoughtful, prudent leadership in partnering with great operators and building a culture that encourages entrepreneurship and best-practice sharing. When I think about what Redwood accomplished the last four years and what it can accomplish over the next four years, I am ecstatic about the opportunity to be joining the team at this very moment.”

“The HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical industries are in the early innings of a national consolidation in which the best consolidators have no choice but to invest in sophisticated marketing and operational strategies to compete in providing best-in-class services to our customers and our communities,” said Adam Hanover, Chairman of Redwood Services. “We’ve known Raj since the first day Richard founded Redwood. His experience, skillset, character and humility are exactly what our Partners have come to rely on from Redwood’s Partner Support Center team. We are thrilled to now officially welcome Raj to the Redwood management team as we continue to build a best-in-class operation.”



About Redwood Services

Founded in 2020, Memphis-based Redwood Services is building a family of people-focused essential home service companies, actively investing in the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical trades throughout the United States. Redwood operates brands in the Arizona, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, California, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina, New Mexico, and New York markets as it continues to build out a national home services platform.



Raj Midha, Chief Marketing Officer of Redwood Services

