U.S. Senator Michael Bennet Secures $845,000 Grant for You:Flourish to Support Mental Health Access for the LGBTQ+ Community

The You:Flourish platform is now available to Colorado residents at no cost for the first year

DENVER, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You:Flourish , a social impact wellness venture of the nonprofit Envision:You, recently received $845,000 in Community Project Funding secured by Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet. This funding has been crucial in the launch of You:Flourish’s new online platform , helping to make it available to Colorado residents for free during the first year.

"We extend our deepest appreciation to U.S. Senator Michael Bennett for championing You:Flourish, an innovative wellness platform dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community. Senator Bennet's steadfast support underscores our shared commitment to enhancing mental health and well-being across Colorado,” said Steven Haden (he/him), Founder of You:Flourish. “Together, we strive to ensure that every individual, in every corner of our state, has access to the resources and support they need to thrive.”

Members of the LGBTQ+ community are 2.5 times more likely to experience mental health challenges such as depression, stress, and substance abuse. In fact, just 42% of LGBTQ+ Coloradans reported having good mental health, compared to 74.8% of heterosexual, cisgender Colorado adults. The disparity is even greater among transgender, nonbinary, and otherwise gender-diverse Coloradans, only 22.9% of whom reported having good mental health.

The You:Flourish platform will address this gap by providing access to the LGBTQ+ Healthcare Directory by GMLA which includes healthcare and mental health providers who have shown a dedicated commitment to delivering affirming care for LGBTQ+ individuals; safe, online peer connection opportunities; and a wellness hub of empowering and educational resources based on the social determinants of health.



“We are experiencing a massive mental health crisis in our country. We must ensure that all Americans get the care they deserve. As members of our state’s LGBTQ community face increased mental health challenges and a higher risk of suicide, I’m grateful for You:Flourish’s work to extend care to more Coloradans. This investment will help them reach even more members of our community,” said Bennet.



In the first round of Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) Senate appropriations bills, Senator Bennet helped secure over $91 million for 78 Colorado infrastructure and community projects through congressionally directed spending.

Colorado residents can join You:Flourish for free at youflourish.app . For more information about You:Flourish and how the platform supports members of the LGBTQ+ community, visit www.you-flourish.com .

About You:Flourish

You:Flourish is a digital wellness initiative for the LGBTQ+ community based in Denver, Colorado. You:Flourish offers a supportive and inclusive platform providing access to resources, counseling services, and a vibrant community. The platform’s innovative features empower individuals to prioritize their mental health and flourish in their daily lives. To learn more, visit www.you-flourish.com or connect with You:Flourish on Instagram .