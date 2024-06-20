Automotive Infotainment Market Set to Reach USD 18.25 Billion by 2031 Amid Growing Demand for In-Car Entertainment
Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Share, SWOT Analysis, opportunities, business insights, Driving factors and Future ScopeAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Infotainment Market size was valued at USD 9.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.25 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.71% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
"The global automotive infotainment market stands for significant growth, driven by consumers' insatiable appetite for a more connected, entertaining, and feature-rich driving experience"
Consumer preference for connected automobiles that offer seamless connectivity, advanced navigation, and customized entertainment options is the driving force behind the expanding demand for automotive infotainment systems.
The Automotive Infotainment Market is also defined by evolving consumer preferences for linked automobiles and technology improvements. Strengths in improving driving experience and weaknesses in cybersecurity vulnerabilities are highlighted using a SWOT analysis. There are opportunities to increase market share in developing nations and incorporate AI for more intelligent car interactions. Growing voluntary incomes and the shift to electric vehicles are growth drivers.
Rising opportunities to make automotive infotainment market shine
The future of automotive infotainment is all about connectivity, personalization, and safety. Systems will seamlessly integrate with smartphones, voice assistants, and other devices for a user-friendly experience. AI and voice recognition will personalize interactions and allow hands-free control. Passengers in the backseat will enjoy innovative entertainment systems, and virtual head-up displays will reflect information straight onto the windshield. Software will be kept up to date with over-the-air updates, and gamification features will increase driving enjoyment. Voice assistants will be widespread, and automobiles will be connected to the infrastructure through complex communication networks. Features like autonomous braking will improve safety, while biometric authentication will offer security. The Internet of Things, augmented reality, and virtual reality will all contribute to making the in-car experience more engaging and educational.
Prominent Key Players of Automotive Infotainment Market
-Continental AG (Germany)
-Harman International (US)
-Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
-Pioneer Electronics (US)
-Aisin Corporation
-DENSO Corporation (Japan)
-Pioneer Corporation
-KENWOOD Corporation (Japan)
-Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland)
-Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan)
-ALLGo Embedded Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)
-Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)
Recent Developments in Automotive Infotainment
January 2022:Alps Alpine Co Ltd. entered a joint venture with Qualcomm Technologies to develop a digital cabin powered by the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms. This collaboration aims to deliver advanced infotainment and cockpit functionalities within vehicles.
January 2023:Garmin showcased its latest in-cabin solutions at CES This system boasts four infotainment touchscreens, a unified SoC (system on chip), and integrates with various entertainment options, creating a comprehensive in-car experience.
November 2022:Pioneer supplied display audio units and premium audio systems for factory installation in Toyota's Yaris ATIV sedan. These choices meet the increasing demand from customers for in-car entertainment systems, especially in the premium and luxury automotive markets.
Segment Analysis of the Automotive Infotainment Market
By Installation Type:
-In-dash
-Rear-seat
By Installation Type:In-dash Systems dominate with 66% market share in 2023, favored for their integrated accessibility and control within the vehicle console.
By Vehicle Type:
-Passenger vehicles
-Light Commercial vehicles
-Electric Vehicles
-Heavy Commercial vehicles
By Vehicle Type:Passenger vehicles hold over 80% market share, driven by increasing consumer preference for luxury and premium vehicles equipped with advanced infotainment systems.
By Distribution Channel Type:
-OEM
-Aftermarket
By Distribution Channel:OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) is the dominant channel, holding a 66% share in 2023. This dominance reflects the trend of automakers integrating advanced infotainment systems directly into new vehicles.
Regional Analysis:
Asia Pacific leads with 40.9% market share in 2023, driven by rising passenger car production and increasing adoption of luxury vehicles with advanced infotainment features. The region's embrace of electric vehicles further fuels market growth.
Ex: various key players taken steps to make development in the Automotive Infotainment Market in ASAP
Panasonic collaborated with researchers at UC Berkeley,Nanjing University and Peking University to develop adverse weather removal AI that improves image recognition accuracy by removing rain, snow, fog and other elements from images, significantly improving performance compared to others traditional methods
Bose Corporation and Faurecia Clarion Co. Ltd. partnered to develop advanced infotainment systems for the automotive industry with a focus on better sound quality and better user experience
Pioneer Corporation and Denso Ten have partnered to develop advanced infotainment systems for the automotive industry focusing on better sound quality and better user experience.
Europe emerges as a promising market with growing demand for premium vehicles and robust automotive industry support, positioning it for significant growth during the forecast period.
North America showcases steady growth supported by technological advancements and consumer inclination towards advanced automotive technologies.
Key Takeaways:
The Automotive Infotainment Market is propelled by increasing consumer demand for connected vehicle technologies.
In-dash systems dominate the market installation types, offering integrated accessibility and control.
Passenger cars constitute the largest segment, driven by the adoption of luxury and premium vehicles.
OEMs lead in market share due to direct integration of infotainment systems in new vehicles.
