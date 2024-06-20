MPD Investigating Fatal Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest.

On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at approximately 11:28 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of S Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Vaughn Dozier Jr., of Upper Marlboro, M.D.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24093624