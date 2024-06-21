Joe Bonamassa Celebrates Monumental Release of ‘Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa announces the release of his latest live album and film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, out today via his own J&R Adventures label. This stunning collection captures Bonamassa’s monumental performance at the legendary Hollywood Bowl, where he was joined by a 40-piece orchestra to deliver an unforgettable musical experience. ORDER The new live album and film on CD/DVD, CD/BR & 2LP 180 Gram Colored Vinyl. Accompanying this release is the album’s latest music video, PRISONER which he also covered on 2011’s Dust Bowl album. “Prisoner” was famously recorded by Barbara Streisand back in 1978 for the cinematic film “Eyes Of Laura Mars.” This slow-burn ballad is a poignant showcase of Joe’s emotional depth and technical brilliance. Listen to the full live performance recorded with a 40-piece orchestra on all major platforms NOW.
Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike. “Playing the Hollywood Bowl was another milestone for Joe Bonamassa’s illustrious career, and he did it in style,” praises Classic Rock Magazine. The album has been hailed as “another example of the high standard of performance that comes as a guarantee with every new Bonamassa live release,” by Blues In Britain, and described as “one of the best modern-day live albums of all time” by Blues Matters, who further celebrated the project by calling it “a spine-tingling, curtain-raiser for what was to be an unforgettable evening.” Record Collector Magazine awarded the album 5 stars, stating, “The setting is impressive. The performance is flawless. What more do you need?”
Powerplay Magazine echoes these sentiments with a perfect 10/10 rating, declaring, “Hollywood Bowl may be his finest achievement,” and adding, “At this point in his career, Joe can seemingly do no wrong.” Fireworks Magazine adds, “This is one of the best, if not the best things Bonamassa has ever done.” The meticulous orchestration and flawless execution have made this album a career-defining release. All Music lauds, “Bonamassa has captured lightning in a bottle with Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra,” and notes, “It is a truly spectacular listen.”
Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra showcases Bonamassa’s virtuosic blend of blues and rock but also elevates fan-favorite tracks with grandiose orchestral arrangements by some of Hollywood's finest – David Campbell, Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova. “Very few gigs represent my journey in music more than the Hollywood Bowl. I moved to Los Angeles in 2003 in search of opportunity and cheaper rent than New York City. My first gig at The Mint was attended by 5 of my friends and that's all. We have played The Greek Theatre many times since, but the Bowl has always been a dream. The orchestra and the sheer scale of the event and venue is something I will never forget. I am so grateful that we filmed this special event in my life,” reminisces Bonamassa.
Following his standout performance supporting The Rolling Stones at Lumen Field, Bonamassa is gearing up for his eagerly awaited tour this summer. Beginning July 17th in Selbyville, DE, Joe will be playing a set of three shows back to back, including the Great South Bay Music Fest in East Patchogue, NY and the Maine Savings Amphitheatre in Bangor, ME. The eagerly awaited “Blues Deluxe Tour” starts in Albuquerque, NM on August 2nd through the end of the month culminating in an unforgettable two-night performance in Hampton Beach, NH, on August 30th and 31st. This tour celebrates Bonamassa’s seminal albums Blues Deluxe and its chart-topping successor, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, which earned him his 27th #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, besting his own record for most #1s ever on the chart. These 20 special performances will showcase an electrifying mix of Bonamassa’s classics and deep tracks live for the first time, alongside a band of world-class musicians. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.jbonamassa.com.
SUMMER TOUR
June 22 - Sao Paulo, BR - Best of Blues & Rock Fest - Ibirapuera Parque
June 24 - Curita, BR - Best of Blues & Rock Fest - Live Curitiba
U.S. SUMMER - BLUES DELUXE TOUR
July 17 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion *
July 18 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival *
July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater *
August 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino
August 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
August 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center
August 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
August 10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall
August 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
August 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
August 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
August 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
August 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
August 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre
August 27 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
August 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
August 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
August 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
September 15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brew Festival *
*Not part of the Blues Deluxe Tour
U.S. FALL TOUR
October 26 – Henderson, NV – Lee’s Family Forum
October 28 - Santa Barbara, CA - The Granada Theatre
October 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
November 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
November 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater
November 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre
November 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
November 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention Center
November 9 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
November 12 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
November 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center
November 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
November 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center
November 19 - Park City, KS – Park City Arena
November 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall
November 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center
November 27 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
November 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
November 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.
Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 100,000 students to date while raising over $2 million in donations.
For more information on Joe Bonamassa, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR
[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
