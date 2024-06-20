Helmets to Hardhats and Woodbine Entertainment Form King’s Plate Partnership

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbine Entertainment and Helmets to Hardhats Canada (H2H) are pleased to announce a new partnership for the 2024 King’s Plate, taking place at Woodbine Racetrack on August 17.

Through the partnership, H2H will be recognized as the Official Building Trades Unions Veterans’ Liaison of the 165th running of The King’s Plate, and a Canadian Veteran will be included in the opening ceremony.

“Woodbine is proud to support Helmets to Hardhats and its valuable objectives,” said Woodbine Entertainment CEO Michael Copeland. “We can think of no better way to show our appreciation for our servicepeople than to see them succeed in life after their years of hard work and sacrifice.”

H2H’s mission is to support Veterans, reservists, senior cadets, military family members, and Afghan Interpreters in finding meaningful second careers in the unionized construction industry. They do this by simplifying and expediting the process of joining the skilled trades by assisting clients into apprenticeship opportunities with one of Canada’s 14 Building Trades Unions or offering direct hires with recognized employers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Woodbine Entertainment to champion our mission of empowering Veterans with meaningful career opportunities in Canada's Building Trades Unions," said James Hogarth, Executive Director of Helmets to Hardhats Canada. "Through this partnership, we aim to raise awareness about our organization and our services to the military community while showcasing the abundant career possibilities available within the unionized construction industry. Together, we will pave the way for a brighter future in the construction industry with the value added by a Veteran."

Founded in 1860, The King's Plate is the longest continuously run stakes race in North America and the richest horse race in Canada.

About Woodbine Entertainment:

Woodbine Entertainment is the largest horse racing operator in Canada with a multi-dimensional entertainment business. The Ontario corporation is host to world-class Thoroughbred horse racing at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto and Standardbred horse racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Milton. Woodbine operates HPIbet, a wagering platform that allows Canadians to bet on races at Woodbine tracks and horse racing around the world online. Operating without share capital, Woodbine Entertainment has a mandate to support the horse racing industry and the nearly 25,000 jobs it supports across the province. With this in mind, Woodbine Entertainment is surging ahead with the development of the land surrounding Woodbine Racetrack, creating living, business, and community spaces as outlined in the Woodbine Community Plan.

About Helmets to Hardhats

H2H is a registered non-profit organization that has been providing second career opportunities within Canada's Building Trades Unions to the military-affiliated community for over a decade. Canada's Unions and employers receive highly motivated, trained, and dedicated employees to add to their workforce. H2H is recognized as a leading service provider by the Government of Ontario, the Canadian Armed Forces, and Veterans Affairs Canada. For more information about Helmets to Hardhats, please visit https://helmetstohardhats.ca/.

