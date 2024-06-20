New Memoir Tells True Story Behind the Nation’s Largest Christian Transitional Facility for Women and Children

Palmetto Publishing releases hopeful book about faith-based recovery center

Charleston, SC, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anticipated sequel to Miss Brenda and the Loveladies, Miss Brenda and the Lovelady Movement shares the empowering success story of a center that helps vulnerable women and children find life-changing second chances.

Brenda Lovelady Spahn’s journey began with a legal battle with the IRS. Determined to use the experience to change the course of her future, Spahn set out to pioneer a residential rehabilitation program for women and children. This program was The Lovelady Center, and it would grow into the largest Christ-centered transitional facility for women and children in the nation. Aiming to help society’s most marginalized women, Spahn encountered many challenges and learning moments along the way.

Miss Brenda and the Lovelady Movement bears witness to miraculous transformations and the incredible impact of faith in God’s grace. The book will appeal to anyone interested in social and prison reform as well as those who seek to make an impact in the lives of others.

About the Author:

Dr. Brenda Lovelady Spahn, LHD founded The Lovelady Center, the largest Christ-centered transitional facility for women and children in the nation. She has been honored with the NBC13 “Making a Difference” award and has been featured on the national DirecTV “Hometown Heroes” program. She has received an honorary doctorate from Tennessee Temple University in humanitarian studies. Her previous publications include Miss Brenda and the Loveladies, which is soon to be a major motion picture. She lives in Alabama where she works hard to serve those in need.

