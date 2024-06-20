AI Engineer Course For Machine Learning Engineers and Data Scientists Launch - Interview Kickstart Announces Generative AI Programs

Santa Clara, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart has unveiled two new comprehensive courses specifically designed for professionals eager to amplify their careers within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sphere. These meticulously crafted courses are tailored for machine learning engineers, applied scientists, and data scientists. They aim to enhance careers by deepening the understanding and application of Large Language Models (LLMs), as well as the practical applications of generative AI technologies. Those interested can find more details about the Advanced Generative AI program and the Applied Generative AI Course on the Interview Kickstart website https://www.interviewkickstart.com/courses/advanced-genai-program

The Advanced Generative AI program delves into the latest models, critical advanced AI themes, and practical strategies for deploying and inferring LLMs. A hallmark feature of this program is its Capstone Project, which provides a real world application experience to participants. This feature affords learners the unique opportunity to work under the tutelage of instructors from FAANG+ companies, enhancing their practical know-how while also facilitating networking with industry elites and thought leaders.

Burhanuddin Pithawala, speaking on behalf of Interview Kickstart, remarked on the course launch, "Our new course is a pivotal move towards empowering professionals in the AI landscape. The demand for specialized AI engineering skills in the job market is pronounced, and our program directly addresses this demand. With the inclusion of real world projects and guidance from FAANG+ mentors, we're poised to offer our participants insights and experiences that are second to none."

Meanwhile, the Applied Generative AI Course provides a solid foundation in AI understanding while focusing on practical applications within Generative AI technologies. It is meant for software engineers, product managers, and other tech professionals who wish to enhance their expertise in generative AI applications. This course also culminates in a Capstone Project, allowing learners to apply their knowledge practically, while being guided by seasoned industry specialists.

As previously announced, students benefit from the unique advantage of attending live classes led by multiple instructors from leading tier 1 technology firms. This dynamic setup allows the courses to be continuously updated to align with the latest industry trends, ensuring that learners remain at the forefront of technology by receiving the most current and relevant knowledge throughout their participation in the program.

"For individuals aspiring to enter the AI field or elevate their current careers, our AI courses seamlessly blend theoretical knowledge with practical experience. We are excited to offer these programs as part of our commitment to the growth of tech professionals in the ever-evolving tech environment," said Burhanuddin Pithawala.

With a proven track record of training over 21,000 tech professionals in advancing their careers, Interview Kickstart has become a trusted platform for career advancement. Aligned with its mission to advance professional careers, Interview Kickstart’s new programs highlight the organization's dedication to providing cutting-edge education that meets current industry needs and future technological developments. Through these programs, Interview Kickstart aims to bridge the gap for aspiring AI professionals, nurturing the next wave of AI innovators and leaders. To learn more visit https://www.interviewkickstart.com/courses/applied-genai.

