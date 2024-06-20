Vietnam Veterans of America Picnic - July 19-21, 2024

The Vietnam Veterans of America will be having their annual Picnic on July 19-21, 2024, at Van Hook Park and Resort in New Town, North Dakota. This event is for all Veterans who served between November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, in any location around the world.

All Veterans, families and friends are welcome and there will be lots to do along with socializing. There will also be food for all who come. The "Crowning Feed" will be on the Casino's Riverboat during a three-hour cruise on Saturday afternoon from 3-6pm. The state meeting is on 10am Saturday morning and they will have information posted every day at the Van Hook Park area.

If you have not received your 50-year Commemoration Pin, Presidential Proclamation and North Dakota Commemoration Coin (celebrating the end of the Vietnam War Era), there will be a sign-up registration sheet for you to provide: Name, Branch of Service, Years of Service.

For more information contact

Dave Hilleren - 701-690-9035

Jerome Jarski - 701-421-3077

Dave Siira - 701-421-7050

Ed Ennis - 701-570-2981

Accommodations are available as well

Little Missouri Inn - 701-627-4488

Teddy's Residential Inn - 701-627-2420

Territorial Inn - 701-627-2500

Four Bears Casino - 800-294-5454

Van Hook Camping - 627-3377

New Town Marina Camping - 701-627-3900

Brendles Bay Camping - 701-862-3611



