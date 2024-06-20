Boost your team’s performance with EasyOKR: A game-changing tool for unmatched productivity by Qodequay Technologies

Streamline OKRs: Align, Track, Achieve for Enhanced Productivity

Lewes, United States, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine a workplace where everyone is in sync, the goals are clear and the progress is visible. EasyOKR, a comprehensive growth tool, makes this vision a reality with its user-friendly, intuitive functionality that simplifies setting and tracking Objectives and Key Results (OKRs).



83% of the surveyed companies agree that OKRs have a positive impact on their organization. Almost a third even fully agree.



According to the Journal of Applied Psychology - "When employees perceive their jobs as high in task significance, they display higher job performance."



OKRs have far more value than just being a goal-setting framework, they act as a powerhouse for aligning teams, streamlining operations and achieving unparalleled business outcomes with collective efforts. However, is it as easy as it sounds?



This is where EASYOKR comes in and shines like a beacon of light. Unlike other OKR tools present online, EasyOKR, just as the name suggests, makes working towards the growth of the organization an easy task due to its fuss-free, super-easy interface.





‘Before the advent of our dedicated OKR platform, OKRs lacked a consistent environment for daily engagement with employees within an organization. This initiative resulted in notable benefits such as heightened transparency, instantaneous connectivity, and cohesive operational management. This is your indication to replace your spreadsheets with EasyOKR for effective OKR management.’ states CEO Shashikant Kalsha









The Prime Perks of Leveraging EasyOKR





‘The secret sauce of a balanced organization is when everyone works towards a common objective.’

Unified alignment and focus - Easy OKR ensures that all team members are pursuing the same goals, resulting in a single direction and unified efforts.

Simplified communication - The product encourages open communication, highlighting objectives and accomplishments.

Enhanced accountability - Due to transparent tracking, every team member is clear about their responsibility, fostering a culture of accountability and ownership of their tasks.

Increased employee engagement - Witnessing tangible results and contributions boosts morale and engagement, making your team more productive and motivated.

Data-driven decisions - EasyOKR’s insightful analytics help you get better clarity on performance trends, which enables smarter, data-driven decision-making.

Ground-breaking features of EasyOKR



Tailor it as per your fit



Every organization is different and has its set of unique workflows and objectives. You can seamlessly tailor the EasyOKR framework, define goals, and set metrics that align with your company’s vision and mission.



Inbuilt Artificial intelligence for effortless functionality

EasyOKR comes with an inbuilt AI bot that can assist you in defining your objectives and sub-tasks with ease. Just type the prompt and the solution will be clear, leading to more focus and clarity.



Multiple department integration



EasyOKR organizes each department, enabling the individual department to maintain its objectives. It also adjusts and updates your goals to guarantee ongoing alignment with your organization’s demands.



Department heads dashboard

The product allows the respective department heads to access the portal by filling in their assigned email address. The department heads can then access their personalized dashboard to monitor their goals and be in tandem with each other, leading to a collaborative approach.



Customized objective definition

EasyOKR allows you to create goals that showcase your company’s unique vision. It allows you to streamline your tasks for up to 90 days. You can then establish goals that motivate and direct your team for achievement.

Comprehensive reporting

The product enables the department heads to generate detailed reports to analyze performance and additionally, spot areas that have a scope for improvement.



Real-time progress tracking

Keep your team on track with updates and progress indicators that show exactly where you stand with your goals.

Unveil the EasyOKR experience in 4 simple steps



Sign up

The admin needs to start by filling in the company details by entering the company’s credentials like the name, and company registration number and verifying the email address.

Register

Once the email is verified, you will be registered with EasyOKR.

Department establishment

Next, the administrators need to designate heads for the departments.

Establish your objectives

Finally, you need to establish and coordinate your organizational goals. The department heads can then access and adjust their strategies accordingly.

Qodequay Technologies: A quick insight





Qodequay Technologies is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions that empower businesses to reach their full potential. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for

design and technology, Qodequay delivers cutting-edge products and services that meet the dynamic needs of today.



Let go of the outdated methods that hold your team back. Embrace this innovative solution and watch your team’s productivity soar.



Align, Track, Achieve

Are you ready to experience the future of goal management? Visit: https://www.qodequay.com/easy-okr





