(Video) Iran: Global outrage over the release of convicted criminal Hamid Noury

The release of Hamid Noury, one of the executioners of the 1988 massacre, from a Swedish prison is as reprehensible and contrary to recognized human rights and international humanitarian principles as it is indefensible with any excuse or legal cover. The release of this executioner is a dagger to the heart of human rights and the families who have no sign of their beloved children’s graves from the summer 1988 massacre; it is an explicit and offensive affront to all victims and those massacred throughout history. As Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the (NCRI) said, “All prisoners, torture victims, plaintiffs, families of massacre victims, and the entire Iranian nation vehemently condemn the disgraceful release of Hamid Noury. They neither forgive nor forget.” Mohsen Rezaei’s IRGC commander indicates that advancing the cycle of hostage-taking and exchanging them for terrorists and murderers is a lucrative industry for the ruling fascists in Iran. Feeding this dirty industry will only make it flourish. It is akin to the Nuremberg Trials freeing Holocaust criminals or operators of Hitler’s crematoriums with praise, returning them to normal life, and even sending them to places where their accomplices would welcome them with flowers.

At the same time, rebellious youths in Iran reacted fiercely to the disgraceful deal by setting fire to the regime’s crime and repression centers in Tehran.

PARIS, FRANCE, June 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article reported that the release of Hamid Noury, one of the executioners of the 1988 massacre , from a Swedish prison is as reprehensible and contrary to recognized human rights and international humanitarian principles as it is indefensible with any excuse or legal cover.It is akin to the Nuremberg Trials freeing Holocaust criminals or operators of Hitler's crematoriums with praise, returning them to normal life, and even sending them to places where their accomplices would welcome them with flowers.A ReminderHamid Noury, also known as "Hamid Abbasi," is an executioner who was promoted from guard to assistant prosecutor due to his active participation in the abuse and torture of prisoners. This criminal operated in Gohardasht and Evin prisons, working under the criminal prosecutor Mohammad Moghiseh (Nasserian).During the 1988 massacre of prisoners, Noury transferred prisoners to the “death corridor” after their death sentences were issued by the Death Commission members, Hossein-Ali Nayyeri, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, and Ebrahim Raisi.The death corridor was where prisoners were kept blindfolded for hours until Noury took them for group hangings. Since 1989, he was an assistant prosecutor in Evin prison. According to testimonies of PMOI members who survived the 1988 massacre, he repeatedly recited taunts against the PMOI in the death corridor and insulted them before taking them for execution.Since Noury’s arrest and trial, the plan of the Iranian regime’s Ministry of Intelligence was to free him from imprisonment through staged actions by its agents and mercenaries.However, the testimony of steadfast prisoners and PMOI members in Ashraf 3, along with over two years of continuous protests by free Iranians, justice-seeking families, and supporters of the Iranian Resistance outside the doors of the Stockholm court, ensured the continuation of the trial of this perpetrator of genocide and crimes against humanity.Noury was sentenced to life imprisonment and compensation to the families of the massacre victims after 90 trial sessions in the Stockholm court. According to the court ruling, after serving his prison term (25 years), he was to be expelled from Sweden and never allowed to return. This sentence was upheld in the appellate court.Feeding the Dirty Hostage-Taking IndustryThis double standard of defending the Universal Declaration of Human Rights publicly while engaging in dirty deals with human rights violators secretly will primarily lead to the hostage-taking of violating countries by religious fascism. Undoubtedly, the repercussions will eventually catch up with those who have betrayed these values.Yes, it must be emphasized that the exchange of this notorious executioner for two Swedish hostages will not stop the religious fascism’s hostage-taking industry; on the contrary, it will strengthen it.Years ago, IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei said: “Americans must know that they cannot take any military action against Iran… Suppose Americans have any ill intentions towards Iran or think of a military attack. In that case, they should be sure that we will take a thousand Americans hostage in the first week, and then they will have to pay billions of dollars to free each one of them… We recommend they abandon this thought.”Rezaei’s admission indicates that advancing the cycle of hostage-taking and exchanging them for terrorists and murderers is a lucrative industry for the ruling fascists in Iran. Feeding this dirty industry will only make it flourish.A Dagger to the Heart of Human Rights and International Humanitarian LawsThe release of this executioner from a Swedish prison violates this country’s international commitments, disrespects Swedish courts, judges, and prosecutors, and disregards the verdict and views of all honorable personalities who demand the prosecution and punishment of the perpetrators of the 1988 massacre.As stated in the June 8 statement of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) – Judicial Commission: “In 2023, 31 parliamentary majorities, and so far in 2024, 22 parliamentary majorities, have condemned the execution of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988 by order of Ruhollah Khomeini in global statements supporting the resistance of the Iranian people and have called for accountability for those responsible for this major crime.”Although the losers of dealing and colluding with fascism are the negotiating countries, it must be emphasized that the cost of these pragmatic and hateful dealings is paid by the Iranian people and their resistance movement with their lives and blood.The release of this executioner is a dagger to the heart of human rights and the grieving families who have no sign of their beloved children’s graves from the summer 1988 massacre; it is an explicit and offensive affront to all victims and those massacred throughout history; it conveys the message that crimes against humanity and genocide can be committed with impunity.The Iranian Resistance will never remain silent in the face of this. The manipulation of sacred and universal concepts such as “human rights” and “international humanitarian laws” must end. Protesting against this disgraceful deal is part of the campaign for Iran’s freedom from the clutches of decrepit religious fascism.As Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said, “All prisoners, torture victims, plaintiffs, families of massacre victims, and the entire Iranian nation vehemently condemn the disgraceful release of Hamid Noury. They neither forgive nor forget.”On Saturday, Hamid Noury, one of the executioners of the 1988 massacre who was sentenced to life imprisonment in Sweden, was returned to Iran in a disgraceful prisoner-swap deal with the hostage-taking regime of the mullahs. This allows him to continue his crimes against the people and freedom seekers of Iran along with other executioners of this regime.This action is a betrayal of human rights and an encouragement of crimes against humanity, terrorism, and hostage-taking. It assures the criminal regime ruling Iran that if its terrorists and executioners like Asadollah Asadi and Hamid Noury are caught by justice in other countries, it can retrieve them through hostage-taking leverage.This dirty deal and shameful collusion immediately sparked a wave of anger and protest among freedom-loving Iranians, especially in Sweden. Hamid Noury was involved in one of the most heinous crimes against humanity.In the summer of 1988, regime supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa to purge all prisons of dissidents, especially members of the PMOI. In a matter of a few months, more than 30,000 prisoners were executed, most of whom were members and supporters of The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The regime hoped to wipe out the PMOI by carrying out the 1988 massacre. Ironically, PMOI members and supporters who testified in the Noury trial played a key role in bringing attention to the 1988 massacre and sentencing Hamid Noury to life in prison.Following the disgraceful deal for the release of Noury, Iranians organized protest demonstrations in Stockholm and several European countries, condemning the release of Hamid Noury by the Swedish government and its policy of appeasement towards the regime of mass execution and world record-holder in executions.At the same time, rebellious youths in Iran reacted fiercely to the disgraceful deal by setting fire to the regime’s crime and repression centers in Tehran, Karaj, Shiraz, and Qazvin.The protests of freedom-loving Iranians immediately resonated around the world, bringing further disgrace to both parties of this disgraceful deal. Reuters reported: ” The National Council of Resistance of Iran, a coalition of groups opposed to Iran’s Islamic Republic government, said it appeared Sweden had yielded to blackmail and hostage-taking tactics in a move that would encourage Tehran.”Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the NCRI, warned that “Surrendering to the criminal mullahs and hostage-takers emboldens them to further turn Swedish territory into a roaming ground for their terrorist activities.”Lawyer Kenneth Lewis, who represented a dozen plaintiffs in the Noury case in Sweden, told Reuters his clients were not consulted and were “appalled and devastated” over Noury’s release.“This is an affront to the entire justice system and everyone who has participated in these trials,” he told Reuters.Since Noury was sentenced to the maximum punishment under Swedish law in a two-and-a-half-year-long trial based on solid evidence and after hearing the testimonies of dozens of political prisoners, the Swedish government’s action is also a blatant disrespect to the judiciary, judges, and prosecutors of Sweden.Giving in to the hostage-taking and anti-human mullahs encourages them to further use Swedish soil as a playground for their terrorist activities.Rewarding the murderers and hostage-takers ruling Iran comes. At the same time, the United Nations fact-finding commission, elected with the vote of Sweden among others, has asked countries around the world to prosecute and hold accountable the perpetrators of crimes against humanity in Iran within their judicial systems. Therefore, the release of executioner Hamid Noury also constitutes a breach of Sweden’s international obligations.The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet warned that handing over Noury to Iran’s regime weakens Swedish law.Agence France-Presse wrote: ” The freeing of Noury is ‘shameful and unjustifiable’ and ‘an affront to the Swedish judiciary’, said the National Council of Resistance of Iran.”As stated in the NCRI Committee of Judiciary statement on 19 December 2023, from August 2021 to November 2023, freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the Resistance held 121 demonstrations, rallies, protest actions, and press conferences outside both courts in Stockholm. Many of the rallies and demonstrations occurred under adverse weather conditions, even with temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius.Mrs. Rajavi said: "All prisoners, torture victims, plaintiffs, families of massacre victims, and the entire Iranian nation vehemently condemn the disgraceful release of Hamid Noury. They neither forgive nor forget."

